Rams Pro Bowler Gets Ominous Outlook in ‘Bold Prediction’

The Los Angeles Rams have been setting the stage for it. Still, a new “bold prediction” from a national insider regarding 2023 Pro Bowler Kyren Williams’ role with the Rams would be surprising were it to come true.

“Don’t be surprised if … Blake Corum overtakes Kyren Williams as the team’s lead running back at some point this season,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote on September 2.

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins wrote on August 28 that he expected a “timeshare.”

That was simply reiterating his belief from May. Then Atkins wrote, “Expect this to be more of a 50-50 split this season, with Williams as a primary third-down back and between-the-tackles runner and Corum more of a change-of-pace option with explosive capabilities.”

Graziano’s take adds another layer to that. He suggested that the roles could be somewhat reversed. They already had a near-even split by the end of the 2025 season.

Blake Corum Predicted to Overtake Kyren Williams as RB1

Graziano noted in the “What I’m hearing” that “the Rams were ecstatic that they were able to keep both of these backs healthy last season, and they open 2026 likely to use a similar workload split if they’re able to do that again.

“I believe the Rams plan to give Corum more carries than he got last season and bring it pretty close to a 50-50 split, with Williams still nominally in the lead role to open the campaign. But if Corum keeps running the way he did in the second half of last season, and if he closes the gap the coaching staff still believes exists between him and Williams in pass protection, he could emerge as the 1A to Williams’ 1B before the season ends.”

Williams rushed for 1,252 yards and 10 touchdowns on 259 carries during the 2025 regular season. It was his third consecutive season with 1,000-plus rushing yards.

Williams also logged over 200 receiving yards for the second time in three seasons.

Corum posted a 145-746-6 line, and actually took a step back as a receiver compared to his rookie campaign. However, he finished the season with 5.1 yards per carry, while Williams finished with 4.8 YPA.

Williams’ YPA picked up as the season went on. So did Corum’s, though, which could lead LA to explore their split even further.

Rams Facing Cap Decision on Pro Bowl Running Back

Graziano noted “there’s also the future to consider. Williams is signed through 2028, though the only guaranteed money in his deal after this year is about $2.3 million in 2027. Corum, the team’s third-round pick in the 2024 draft, is signed only through 2027. A big year could put him in a strong position to secure a contract extension with the Rams next spring.”

With other financial decisions looming (Puka Nacua and Kobie Turner) and significant commitments to stars this offseason (Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie), it is worth monitoring if the Rams can justify paying Corum and keeping Williams at a $10 million cap hit in 2027.

One solution could be kicking the big hits of a deal for Corum into future years.

The Rams need to be smart with their spending, though, and teams rarely pay two high-priced running backs.