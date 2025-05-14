Rams ‘Best Run-Block Tape’ Rookie Named “UDFA to Watch”

The Los Angeles Rams may have struck gold in the 2025 undrafted free agent market. Among the group of rookies looking to earn a spot on the 53-man roster this summer, interior offensive lineman Willie Lampkin has certainly generated some buzz due to his short stature at 5’11” and 290 pounds.

But make no mistake, Lampkin’s size doesn’t stop him from being a great football player. Pro Football Focus (PFF) named Lampkin as one of their top “UDFAs to watch,” and for good reason.

Elite Production and Scheme Fit

His size is the reason why Lampkin went undrafted, because if not, his production tells a different story.

Size concerns likely pushed Lampkin out of the 2025 NFL Draft, although he proved at the Senior Bowl that he could hold his own against players such as first-rounder Walter Nolen. Lampkin ranked first in PFF overall grade (84.8) and PFF pass-blocking grade (88.8) among Power Four guards in 2024, and while his NFL position is to be determined, the Rams have room for young players to step up behind their starting offensive linemen.

Willie Lampkin vs Walter Nolen. Lampkin is undersized but he is a dog.

While questions remain about where exactly he’ll line up at the next level, his versatility gives the Rams added flexibility as they reshape the depth of their offensive line.

Plus, the Rams are an ideal fit for Lampkin’s skill set. The team is no stranger to turning under-the-radar linemen into contributors. With a relatively thin group behind the starting five, the opportunity is wide open for Lampkin to work his way into a reserve role or even as the starter in the near future. The Rams’ offensive system under head coach Sean McVay emphasizes agility and technique which aligns with Lampkin’s strengths as a mobile and fundamentally sound blocker.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein had high praise for Lampkin, stating, “When it comes to the three phases of a run block (positioning/sustain/finish), Lampkin has the best tape I’ve studied of any prospect in the 2025 draft. He’s tremendously quick and athletic to beat defenders to the spot laterally or to climb and connect in space. He plays with excellent hand placement, leverage and footwork to sustain blocks. He uses that stickiness to finish blocks, too.”

Willie Lampkin’s Path to the 53-Man Roster

It’s going to be a long-fought battle for Lampkin. The Rams’ starting guards, Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson, will likely anchor the position for the foreseeable future, leaving Lampkin to a backup role or even a center role.

If Lampkin performs well in rookie minicamp and training camp, he could quickly rise from camp body to a roster lock.

Being labeled a “UDFA to watch” might not carry the same weight as a high draft selection, but for Lampkin, it signals the start of an opportunity he’s earned through production and perseverance. If he continues to stack positive reps and show the same tenacity he did in Mobile and throughout college, the Rams may have found more than just a depth piece.