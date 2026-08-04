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Former Rams Starter Makes Significant Career Decision

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Ahkello Witherspoon, Los Angeles Rams
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Ex-Rams CB Ahkello Witherspoon is calling it a career.

Former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon has made a major decision about his future in the NFL.

Witherspoon spent three seasons with the Rams, including being a starter during his first season in 2023. He dealt with injuries last season as part of a mix-and-matched secondary, which led to the trade for Trent McDuffie and the signing of Jaylen Watson in free agency.

Now, Witherspoon is ready to start another chapter with a new phase of life.

Ex-Rams CB Ahkello Witherspoon Retiring From NFL

Witherspoon signed with the Commanders in free agency this offseason, but the former Rams veteran will not make it to the 2026 regular season.

After nine seasons in the league, Witherspoon is calling it a career.

“We have made the following roster moves,” the Washington Commanders said in a post on X on August 3, including a list that noted they had “Placed CB Ahkello Witherspoon on the Reserve/Retired List.”

“Ahkello Witherspoon retires, just months after leaving the Rams,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins posted on X in reaction to the news.

Witherspoon, 31, was a third-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers, taken 66th overall in the 2017 draft. He tallied 91 total tackles, 5 interceptions, and 2 fumble recoveries during his time with the Rams.

He has 243 combined stops, 13 INTs, 3 recoveries, and one forced fumble in his career.

Witherspoon also has a defensive touchdown on his resume, underscoring how he was a playmaker in his prime.

This story will be updated shortly…

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

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Former Rams Starter Makes Significant Career Decision

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