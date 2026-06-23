NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller Announces Life-Saving Amputation, NFL World Reacts

ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller revealed that he underwent a life-saving amputation after a serious car accident in Missouri.

Miller shared the news on X on June 23, saying he suffered multiple injuries in the crash, including broken ribs, fractures, and the loss of his left arm. The longtime football analyst said he is focused on recovery and hopes to return to covering the NFL Draft in the future.

Matt Miller Reveals Extent of Injuries After Missouri Crash

“Last week, I was involved in a serious car accident in Missouri and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital. I’m deeply grateful for the exceptional care I have received, from the first responders to the doctors, nurses and medical staff. I’m incredibly fortunate to be writing this,” Miller wrote.

The ESPN analyst then shared the extent of his injuries.

“As a result of the accident, I sustained significant injuries, including multiple fractures and broken ribs. I also underwent a life-saving amputation of my left arm. While I have a long road ahead, I’m focused on my recovery and taking things one day at a time.”

He also thanked supporters and said he plans to return to football coverage.

“Thank you for the overwhelming support, prayers and kind messages – they have meant so much to me and my family during this time,” Miller wrote.

“I look forward to continuing my recovery and getting back to ESPN to talk football, including what should be an exciting 2027 NFL Draft class.”

NFL Community Rallies Around Matt Miller Following Announcement

Prayers for Matt, who is an unbelievably nice person and hard worker and deserves all the positive thoughts from everyone in his fight back from this awful accident. Matt is always smiling and bringing joy and we are all in on his recovery together. https://t.co/tEtYHs8nWZ — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) June 23, 2026

Shortly after Miller shared the news, members of the NFL community publicly offered their support.

Kansas City Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen responded directly to Miller’s post.

“Thinking of you, Matt. Hoping for a speedy recovery and that you’re back doing what you love soon. You’ve got this!”

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III also shared a message.

“Praying for you my guy. God’s angels are encamped around you and your family.”

ESPN insider Adam Schefter wrote:

“Best wishes for a speedy recovery. We are pulling for you!”

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport added:

“Get well and hang in there!!”

Missouri Crash Left ESPN Analyst Facing Long Recovery

According to KOAM News, the accident occurred on the afternoon of June 17 in Jasper County, Missouri.

Emergency responders were dispatched around 3:50 p.m. after reports of a serious crash involving a semi-truck on Missouri Route 96 east of Missouri Route 43.

KOAM News reported that Miller was driving a 2023 Ford Bronco when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a semi-truck. The semi-truck driver was not injured.

Friends told the outlet that Miller faced a lengthy recovery process following the accident.

Miller joined ESPN in 2021 as a contributor covering the NFL Draft before becoming a full-time, year-round draft analyst in 2022.

Since joining the network, he has become a familiar face across ESPN programming, regularly appearing on “NFL Live,” “SportsCenter,” “Get Up!” and the network’s draft coverage.

Before joining ESPN, Miller built his reputation through his work at Bleacher Report and as a football scout.