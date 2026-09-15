Ex-Dolphins 6-Foot-8 Player Signs With Browns

One of the biggest Miami Dolphins players in recent memory is now going to join the Cleveland Browns.

He didn’t have a huge impact in Miami, but when you’re 6-foot-8, you stand out. That’s how tall Obinna Eze stands, and that’s the height he’s now bringing to the shores of Lake Erie.

Eze was signed to the Browns’ practice squad on Tuesday, which the team announced in a press release.

He was one of four players signed to the practice squad in Cleveland, as well as Eric Gray, Wes Pahl and Xavier Truss.

Browns place Dylan Sampson on IR and promote Jaleel McLaughlin to replace him. Ross played in the game last weekend on special teams. pic.twitter.com/k7sQuTgeXD — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) September 15, 2026

Eze had been waiting for an opportunity since his most recent Dolphins stint ended without a chance to play in a regular season game.

Obinna Eze Career

Eze played his college football at TCU and went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was first signed as an undrafted player by the Detroit Lions, and he bounced around their practice squad for about a year.

In 2023, the Pittsburgh Steelers brought Eze aboard for less than a month.

The New York Jets then brough Eze aboard for portions of the 2023, 2024 and 2025 NFL calendars, but they waived him last summer.

That’s when the Dolphins brought Eze aboard, but his fortune wasn’t good.

He signed with Miami on July 24, 2025. He then was injured and placed on IR by July 30.

Eze needed a new home this offseason, and he didn’t find one until just after the start of the season with the Browns.

Could Dolphins Use Eze?

It is a fascinating concept: Sure, the Dolphins could use a developmental lineman who measures up more like an NBA center.

This is likely going to be a rebuilding season of the highest order for the Dolphins, so for them, it’s not about having players who win right now. It’s about putting together the best roster for years ahead.

They never really got to see Eze at his best, because he got hurt so quickly after joining Miami.

Interestingly, the Cleveland team that Eze joins is in similar shoes to the Dolphins. They’ll also be more focused on developing future talent than they will be on winning games right now. Eze is the right kind of signing for that sort of situation.

The Dolphins have plenty of young players, too, who they’re hoping to develop for the future. None of them stand 6-foot-8 and 325 pounds, though. And because you can’t teach height, there’s always going to be some intrigue around Eze, even if he simply keeps bouncing around the NFL.