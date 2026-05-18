Dolphins Draw Unexpected Aaron Rodgers Comparison After Steelers Signing

The Miami Dolphins did not spend much this offseason as the team tried to improve their salary cap situation moving forward. However, there was one exception: Miami signing free-agent quarterback Malik Willis to a three-year, $67 million contract with $45 million guaranteed.

Despite his inexperience, Willis was seen as perhaps the best free agent quarterback available due to his high ceiling and natural dual-threat ability. With Miami’s front office and coaching staff familiar with the quarterback, they felt comfortable spending that money on what they hope will be their long-term starter.

Now, following the news of Aaron Rodgers re-signing with the Steelers on a one-year deal, Miami’s quarterback signing has been compared to Pittsburgh’s because of the financial figures attached to their contracts.

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Draws Aaron Rodgers Comparison

After ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Steelers had agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $25 million with a base salary between $22 and $23 million, ESPN’s Benjamin Solak posted on X: “The Steelers are paying as much for Rodgers in 2026 as the Dolphins ended up signing Malik Willis for.”

Of course, Willis and Rodgers are at very different points in their NFL careers. Rodgers appears to be winding down as he will enter his 22nd NFL season at 42-years-old. Meanwhile, Willis is just finishing his rookie contract and has only started six NFL games. The Dolphins view Willis as a potential project to help accelerate their rebuild, while Rodgers is meant to provide a steadying presence for the Steelers offense.

Solak’s comparison drew the following reactions on social media:

Matt Infante: “The Dolphins are obviously getting the better deal.”

@SteelerNation: “Um. One is Malik Willis and one is Aaron Rodgers. Willis has proved nothing”

Lori Robinson: “I would rather have Malik Willis over Aaron Rodgers at this point of their careers — I realize Willis is virtually unproven (a couple of terrific games for the Packers). but I love the talent – I think there’s really good upside there.”

Andrew Fillipoini: “Good morning. I would have rather watched Malik Willis than Aaron Rodgers play quarterback for the Steelers this season. But maybe that’s just me. Oh wait. It’s not. Because I remember what other Steelers fans were saying about Willis last December.”

Quarterback Comparisons

From Miami’s side, pursuing Rodgers this offseason did not make much sense as the team would likely not have enticed the veteran quarterback. Miami appears to be in the middle of a rebuild, and Rodgers likely wants to be a part of a team with championship aspirations. However, Willis was seen as a potential Steelers target this offseason.

In fact, ESPN’s Mina Kimes said the Steelers were her favorite potential destination for Willis. On NFL Live, Kimes said, “Pittsburgh is my favorite destination for him. This is a team that should still compete. It’s got a good defense, they’re still good players, and the defense feels a bit more open. And for Malik Willis, it really makes a lot of sense. Watching him in Green Bay, you’ve seen growth in areas that I think translate really well to the Steelers.”