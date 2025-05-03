Aaron Rodgers Could Be Possibility for Dolphins

File this under “Why Not?” The Miami Dolphins have an interesting roster. When most people opine about the Dolphins upcoming season, it usually starts with “If Tua is healthy…” Of course, they’d be referring to the oft-injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has major concerns regarding the frequent concussions. And, when Tua doesn’t play, the Dolphins are simply not the same team. He suffered his third concussion in the NFL last Sept. 12 and it led many to wonder if he should continue playing football anymore.

While the Dolphins did spend a seventh-round pick on Quinn Ewers from the University of Texas, it would be asking a lot of a rookie to come in and take over should they lose their starting quarterback.

There are a couple of quarterbacks still available on the trade or free agent market. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins is always the first name that comes to mind. But, what about Aaron Rodgers?

Would the Dolphins consider Rodgers?

Mitchel Milani of Bleacher Report thinks that Rodgers could absolutely be a fit for the Dolphins. Of course, that would create immediate issues. But, Milani thinks it could be a good solution if the Dolphins are hoping to compete this season.

“Tua Tagovailoa is the most injured and frequently unreliable quarterback in football Aaron Rodgers could fill in and ride with Tyreek Hill and Jalen waddle and retire in Florida,” Milani says.

The problems are two-fold. One, there probably isn’t a scenario where Rodgers would go to a situation where he’d have to compete for a job. He surely wouldn’t sign somewhere to be a backup at this point. And, what would the Tua situation look like at that point? We have this starter, but he gets hurt all the time, but we have this old Hall of Famer-to-be in Rodgers who…will sit and wait for him to get hurt?

On the surface it doesn’t make a ton of sense, at least not now. If for some reason Rodgers doesn’t sign elsewhere (the Steelers are the favorites right now) and is still sitting on the market if Tua were to go down again, then Rodgers would make all the sense in the world at that point.

Tua’s injury history in the NFL

To get a full look at Tua’s injury history, you’d have to dig way back in to his college days. Here is a list of injuries that he has suffered since joining the NFL in 2020.

-Hand Thumb Sprain (2020)

-Chest Rib Fracture (2021)

-Hang finger Injury (2021)

-Head Cranial Concussion Grade 1 (2022)

-Head Cranial Concussion Grade 3 (2022)

-Shoulder (2023)

-Head Cranial Concussion Grade 2 (2024)

This is a scary history and the Dolphins are well aware that the next concussion could be his last. Could Rodgers be a backup plan?