Dolphins Ex-Undrafted Free Agent WR Turns Heads at Training Camp Practice

The Miami Dolphins will be going through a youth movement in their first season under new head coach Jeff Hafley. So there are several positions on the roster where the team needs young players to step up and develop. But it’s hard to argue any position in Miami needs more help than wide receiver, which makes AJ Henning’s recent training camp performance all that more crucial.

Henning is one of several young wideouts trying to carve out a role on Miami’s offense this summer. The 24-year-old received praise on social media Sunday for a strong day at practice.

“Henning had a DAY today,” wrote FinsXtra on X.

“AJ Henning might’ve been the star of the day — two 50+ yard catches where he beat his man down the sideline,” wrote ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “One ball from Quinn Ewers, the other from Cam Miller on the final play of practice.”

“Henning did it again to wrap up practice,” wrote The Sun Sentinel’s David Furones. “He gets a step on Miles Battle, who was tugging at his jersey to keep up, and Cam Miller delivers a perfect deep ball.”

Henning is entering his second season with the Dolphins. The wideout spent a majority of his rookie campaign on the Miami practice squad.

He has yet to make his NFL regular season debut.