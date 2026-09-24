Dolphins Bring Back Speedy WR Days Before Chiefs Game

The Miami Dolphins have reunited with second-year wide receiver A.J. Henning.

Miami announced Thursday morning the team has signed Henning to its practice squad. In a corresponding move, the Dolphins also released long snapper Luke Basso.

Henning is back with the Dolphins organization after the team waived him at the NFL roster deadline at the end of August. Henning spent the entire offseason and training camp with Miami after the Dolphins signed him to a reserve/futures contract in January.

The receiver first joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. He spent most of his rookie campaign on the Miami practice squad.

At the Northwestern Pro Day last year, Henning ran one of his 40-yard dashes in 4.40 seconds. Pundits generally considered 4.40 seconds and faster elite speed for an NFL wide receiver.

Miami made the change to its practice squad roster Thursday three days before hosting the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is set for 1 pm ET on Sunday, September 27.

Dolphins Reunite With WR A.J. Henning

Getty The Miami Dolphins announced signing wide receiver A.J. Henning to their practice squad on Thursday.

Henning is back with the only organization he’s ever called home at the NFL level. Barring another change, he will join Jalen Reagor and Will Sheppard as the wide receivers on Miami’s practice squad entering Week 3.