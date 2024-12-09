Dolphins’ Alec Ingold Puts NFL on Notice

Miami Dolphins full back Alec Ingold shared how his team's offense could reach "its full potential" during the stretch run of the 2024 NFL season.

The Miami Dolphins sit at 6-7, which is two games behind the final AFC wild card spot, at the end of Week 14. But the Dolphins appear to believe that their best football of the season is still ahead of them. Full back Alec Ingold at least implied that about the Dolphins offense.

While speaking to reporters on December 9, Ingold shared how Miami’s offense could find its stride during the final month of the regular season.

“If we can get this run game and the pass game all clicking, you’re going to see this offense at its full potential,” said Ingold, via The Sun Sentinel’s David Furones.

The Dolphins have won four of their past five games to pull within a game of the .500 mark. The passing offense has done most of the heavy lifting to keep Miami alive in the playoff hunt.

Alec Ingold Expresses Confidence in Dolphins Offensive Balance

At times, the Dolphins have looked like an offense the rest of the league should be concerned about going forward. Just two weeks ago, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a masterful game, completing 29 of 40 passes for 317 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Just about all of that production came before the start of the fourth quarter.

For the Dolphins, it’s now about consistency. Repeating that every week is the new challenge.

It took some time for Miami’s offense to get rolling versus the New York Jets in Week 14. But in overtime, the Dolphins surpassed the 30-point mark for the third time in the last four weeks.

With Tagovailoa behind center this season, the Dolphins have averaged 24.9 points per game.

Tagovailoa had 288 passing yards with 3 touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 17. In the three contests since then, the Dolphins quarterback has posted multiple touchdown passes and more than 300 passing yards in every game.

If Tagovailoa can continue to play at that kind of level, the Dolphins will have a chance to beat any team remaining on their schedule.

Can the Dolphins Get Their Running Game Going Again?

Tagovailoa’s return from his concussion has sparked the Dolphins in the second half of the season. But strangely, the Miami running game has gone dormant at the exact same time.

When Tagovailoa hasn’t played this season, the Dolphins have surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark four times in five games. But they went 1-4 in those contests.

Over the past five games, Miami has averaged only 59.4 rushing yards per game. However, they own a 4-1 record in those games.

The Dolphins have obviously passed much better recently. If they can fulfill Ingold’s request of getting both the air attack and ground game alive at the same time, Miami’s offense will be at its very best.

But that’s easier said than done.

The Dolphins ran for 39 yards on Thanksgiving versus the Green Bay Packers. Then on December 8, they rushed for 44 yards. Those are the team’s two lowest rushing totals of the 2024 season.

In those two games combined, the Dolphins averaged 2.5 yards per carry.

Yes, if the Dolphins managed to get their rushing attack moving like it was in September, they can be a much more dangerous offense. But there’s little to suggest that’s going to happen soon.

Ingold, who made his first Pro Bowl last season, has 13 rushing yards and a touchdown on 9 attempts this season. He’s also caught 9 passes for 75 yards.