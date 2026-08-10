Dolphins Cut Ties With Bellcow Running Back During Training Camp

Heading into the 2026 NFL offseason, the Miami Dolphins running back position had a large question mark.

That was primarily due to the status of Pro Bowl running back De’Von Achane, who was coming off the best season of his career in 2025, but was also set to be a free agent following the 2026 season.

After Achane had been involved in trade rumors during the 2025 NFL season, where Miami opted not to move him, those rumors resurfaced as the Dolphins underwent their dramatic roster makeover. Ultimately, Miami decided to make Achane one of its franchise cornerstones as they signed him to a large contract extension.

That led to the running back room beginning to take shape prior to the 2026 season. Unfortunately for another Dolphins running back, that complicated his roster chances ahead of the season. Now, Miami has announced it has moved on from the talented tailback.

Miami Dolphins Cut Ties With Running Back

The Miami Dolphins announced on X: “Roster Moves | We have signed cornerback Nick McCloud, placed kicker Zane Gonzalez on the injured reserve list and waived running back Anthony Hankerson.”

Hankerson joined the team as an undrafted free agent after the 2026 NFL Draft, which occurred prior to Achane’s contract extension. While Miami moving on from Hankerson is not surprising, it does mark the second undrafted free agent running back who has not panned out for the Dolphins.

Aside from Hankerson, Miami also signed Le’Veon Moss out of Texas A&M. However, Moss retired shortly after joining the Dolphins.

Prior to the 2026 NFL Draft, Trey Daubert of Vendetta Sports Media wrote of Hankerson:

“The last two years at Oregon State is worth talking about. Hankerson was the bellcow and unquestioned starter with the Beavers. Over the last two years, we’re talking 479 carries, rushing for 2,168 yards (4.5 YPC) and 24 touchdowns. Also, lump in 49 receptions for 274 yards through the air too.”

Miami Dolphins Running Backs

After cutting ties with Hankerson, Miami’s running back room only features five players: De’Von Achane, Ollie Gordon, Jaylen Wright, Carlos Washington Jr. and Donovan Edwards.

Achane, Gordon and Wright are locks to make Miami’s 53-man roster. Meanwhile, Washington and Edwards likely need a strong training camp to make the team.

Out of those last two names, Washington is probably the favorite to make the team. Miami signed Washington Jr. in May, but unlike Edwards, he provides veteran experience.

Regarding Washington Jr.’s fit and roster possibilities, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart wrote: “It’s not uncommon for teams to carry four running backs on the 53-man roster, so an opportunity does exist for the other three to earn a roster spot by shining in the offseason program and training camp, and that’s where Washington can hope to make his mark.”

Unfortunately for Washington and Edwards, Poupart predicted that Miami would carry only three running backs into the regular season. Poupart did add that out of the pair, Washington Jr. appeared more likely to carve out a role on the team.