Are the Miami Dolphins Finally Ready to Dethrone the Buffalo Bills?

The Miami Dolphins have been knocking on the door of AFC East dominance for the past few seasons. Despite finishing last season with an 8-9 record, the Dolphins attribute the outcome to injuries and missed opportunities.

Regardless, in the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills have remained the team to beat. With another crucial offseason ahead, the Dolphins are making moves to close the gap. But is this the year Miami finally overtakes Buffalo?

To answer that question, it’s essential to break down the landscape of the AFC East, Miami’s offseason moves, and the biggest X-factor for the Dolphins in 2025—Tua Tagovailoa’s health.

Breaking Down the AFC East: Who Stands in Miami’s Way?

The AFC East has long been ruled by the Buffalo Bills, but the Dolphins have been their closest challengers. Now, the New York Jets and New England Patriots have hit the reset button with new head coaches—Aaron Glenn (New York) and Mike Vrabel (New England). The division is changing, and Miami must be ready to take advantage.

Buffalo Bills: The Bills are still the class of the division. With Josh Allen under center and a defense that consistently ranks among the league’s best, Buffalo remains the favorite.

Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins boast one of the most explosive offenses in the league, led by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Defensively, the unit is solid but must improve against the run. Miami’s upcoming draft picks and free agency acquisitions will be critical in fortifying their roster.

New York Jets: The Jets are in full-blown rebuild mode. Their defense, led by Sauce Gardner, can be really good, but questions surround the offensive line and how well newly acquired quarterback Justin Fields will adapt to the Big Apple.

New England Patriots: The Patriots are in transition, but the emergence of quarterback Drake Maye will depend heavily on free-agent additions like Stefon Diggs. Their defense should remain formidable under Vrabel, but offensive success will dictate their trajectory.

Miami’s Offseason Moves: Closing the Gap on Buffalo

The Dolphins’ front office has added less heralded players via free agency in hopes of improving the roster. Their upcoming draft picks will be crucial in determining if they can finally surpass the Bills.

NFL Draft Focus: Miami is expected to prioritize offensive line help to protect Tagovailoa, along with adding depth at cornerback, safety, and linebacker. Securing a top-tier offensive lineman could significantly impact their ability to compete with Buffalo’s pass rush.

Key Free Agent Signings: The Dolphins have already added veteran pieces to strengthen both sides of the ball. A notable defensive addition could be a game-changer, especially against high-powered offenses like Buffalo’s. Miami targeted linebackers and defensive backs during free agency.

Retaining Core Talent: Miami has lost key players like Christian Wilkins and Jevon Holland over the past two offseasons, making it imperative to lock in their remaining core. There have been rumors of Hill’s dissatisfaction, though he has publicly expressed his desire to stay in Miami. Retaining core talent is crucial if Miami hopes to remain competitive with Buffalo in the years ahead.

Tua Tagovailoa’s Health: The Ultimate X-Factor

No matter how well Miami builds its roster, its success ultimately hinges on Tua Tagovailoa’s ability to stay healthy for a full season. The talented quarterback has shown flashes of brilliance, but durability concerns have loomed over his career.

“Tua’s our guy, no doubt about it,” Waddle said. “When he’s on the field, we feel like we can score on anyone.”

Miami’s offense is nearly unstoppable when Tagovailoa is healthy. Last year, however, an early-season concussion placed him on IR, and later in the campaign, a hip injury slowed any momentum for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ offense. If Miami wants to dethrone Buffalo, keeping the former Alabama star upright and available for 17 games is non-negotiable.

Can Miami Finally Take Over the AFC East?

The Dolphins are closer than ever to supplanting the Bills, but the final step is always the hardest. Their offseason additions, draft strategy, and Tua’s health will dictate their success in 2025.

With Buffalo navigating roster turnover and a potential contract standoff with Pro Bowl running back James Cook, while Miami strengthens key areas, the AFC East race could be up for grabs.

If everything falls into place, this could be the year the Dolphins finally claim the division crown.