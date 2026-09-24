Dolphins $45 Million Starter Put on Notice: “Has Been Abysmal”

The Miami Dolphins struggling throughout the first two weeks of the season was not a surprise. Miami entered the season with a young, inexperienced roster under a first-year head coach. To make matters more difficult, the team is using a majority of its cap space on players who either play for other teams or remain unsigned.

However, that did not mean there was no reason for optimism regarding some of the team’s units. In particular, after adding Kadyn Proctor with the No. 12 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the team’s offensive line appeared poised to be a strength of this Dolphins team. Unfortunately, while some of the players along that offensive line have performed well, the unit’s weakest link has caused issues for Miami’s overall offense.

Austin Jackson, who is Miami’s longest tenured player, has struggled as the team’s starting right tackle, which has put into question how long the team will stick with him as the starter.

Miami Dolphins Offensive Tackle Austin Jackson Called Out

After Sunday’s game against the 49ers, Dolphins on SI’s Jake Gibson named Austin Jackson among the losers from the Week 2 loss.

Gibson wrote of Jackson: “He was matched up against Nick Bosa for most snaps, but Jackson has now clocked in two subpar games and is starting to cement himself as the weakest link of the offensive line.

It’s not just about having defenders shake him off or being too slow to react to the 49ers sending the house on third down. But even at 6-5 and 305 pounds, Bosa consistently pushed him around. Even Upton Stout, an 181-pound cornerback, was able to push him backwards into Willis near the goal line, helping to force him out of the pocket.

The physicality, reaction time, and footwork aren’t there. Maybe you could give a rookie like Kadyn Proctor some grace, but Jackson is in his seventh season in the NFL. Once he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2027, the incentives to keep him around are getting thinner and thinner.”

Meanwhile, Dolphins on SI’s Tyler Desena added: “Jackson’s play to start the season has been abysmal. He’s been consistently beaten in pass protection, which isn’t necessarily a surprise given his competition. What’s more shocking, though, is that offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik continues to leave him helpless. Miami has rarely chipped or double-teamed the rushers opposite him, allowing them to get free runs on a tackle who has struggled on passing downs throughout his career.”

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Comments on Jackson

Regarding Austin Jackson’s performance in the first two weeks of the season, head coach Jeff Hafley said, “Some good, some to get better. Plenty of opportunity for us to help him more. I think if we’re honest and we look at – he’s been up against Crosby and Bosa, I think those are two of the better players in our league. So he’s had some good moments and I think just like anyone else, he’s had some tough moments against them and there’s times when we can help him out more as coaches.”

After Hafley’s comments, it would be surprising if Jackson is not given help in the upcoming few games. Jackson, a former first-round pick, has totaled over $45 million in career earnings. He’s set to be a free agent after the 2026 season.