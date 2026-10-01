Dolphins OC Makes RB Revelation That Will Put Fantasy Owners Into Disarray

The biggest storyline on the Miami Dolphins’ floundering offense in what is widely seen as a rebuilding year is who will see the bulk of time at running back in the absence of De’Von Achane, who tore his ACL against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend.

RB 3 Ollie Gordon II saw the grand majority of the action, however this also came at a time when second-stringer Jaylen Wright was out with a stinger/foot injury.

Wright has a distinct possibility of playing this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, having logged full participation in practice on Thursday. However, analysts and fantasy owners have been split on exactly how the snap breakdown will work out between the two new lead backs.

Dolphins offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik spoke to the media on Oct. 1, and gave the update that none of the players’ fantasy owners wanted to hear.

Slowik Hints to Running Back By-Committee Approach

“Dolphins OC Bobby Slowik on how the team will split carries on Sunday vs the Vikings”, Marcel Louis-Jacques reported before quoting Slowik. “I can tell you that you’ll probably see a few faces back there.”

The implication behind Slowik’s words suggests that Miami will use a running back by committee approach, rather than the bell-cow strategy that is normally in operation when Achane is on the field.

Gordon and Wright are set to feature as the main backs, but it is possible that the Dolphins also elevate Jarquez Hunter – whom Miami sent Tutu Atwell to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for back in August – and/or Carlos Washington Jr..

Will Jaylen Wright Start Over Ollie Gordon II?

The use of “few” rather than “couple” would back this up, but Slowik may also not be wanting to show his hand ahead of an important showdown in Minnesota: another team who has struggled with running back injury woes to start the season.

Wright came into the season as the definitive second choice player, and many analysts have given him the edge in a potential RB battle for playing time this weekend. But Gordon performed decently on the weekend, perhaps giving Slowik and the rest of the offensive staff reason to reconsider their original depth chart rankings.

For now, Wright remains the starter in Miami, according to the team’s official depth chart.