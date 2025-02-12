Dolphins Add Assistant With Ties to Former Offensive Rookie of the Year

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is reuniting with an offensive assistant from his San Francisco 49ers coaching days — Bobby Slowik.

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques reported on Feb. 11 that the Dolphins hired Slowik as the team’s senior pass game coordinator.

“Slowik spent the past two seasons as the Texans’ offensive coordinator; they won the AFC South and reached the AFC divisional round in both seasons,” Louis-Jacques wrote. “But Houston ranked 22nd in both yards per game and expected points added in 2024, and Slowik was fired in late January.”

However, during his first season as offensive coordinator with the Houston Texans, the team’s offense was one of the biggest surprises of the season. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2023.

Stroud posted a 63.9% completion percentage while averaging 8.2 yards per pass as a rookie. He also had 23 touchdowns versus only five interceptions.

In 2023, the Texans offense was 12th in yards and 13th in points scored. The unit was also ranked seventh in passing yards.

Dolphins Hire Bobby Slowik as Pass Game Coordinator

The Dolphins were a natural place for Slowik to land after he lost his job with the Texans. McDaniel and Slowik worked on the same coaching staff with the 49ers for five years from 2017-21.

For his first two seasons in San Francisco, Slowik served as a defensive quality control coach. During that time, McDaniel was San Francisco’s run game coordinator.

In 2019, Slowik switched to the offensive side of the ball as an assistant. He then began serving as passing game specialist when McDaniel became the team’s offensive coordinator during 2021.

During that season, McDaniel and Slowik led the 49ers to a passing yards ranking of 12th. While that doesn’t sound remarkable, San Francisco was 29th in passing attempts that season.

The 49ers were first in net passing yards per attempt in 2021.

Slowik remained on San Francisco’s staff in virtually the same position for 2022 while McDaniel left for Miami. Slowik became Houston’s offense coordinator a year later.

In 2024, the Texans were ranked 22nd in yards and 19th in points scored. They were also 15th in rushing yards and 21st in passing.

Slowik Joining Brother on Dolphins Coaching Staff

Slowik will be coaching with another familiar face in Miami next season — his brother, Ryan Slowik.

After several years away from the NFL, Ryan joined the Dolphins coaching staff when McDaniel arrived with the team in 2022. He has held three different defensive roles the past three seasons. During 2024, Ryan served as defensive backs coach and pass game specialist.

Essentially, the Slowik brothers will be coaching the same thing in 2025 — the passing game — but from opposite viewpoints (offense versus defense).

This will be the first time the Slowik brothers will be on the same NFL coaching staff. Before joining the Dolphins, Ryan was most recently the Cleveland Browns outside linebackers coach in 2016.

From 2017-21, he coached at the college level in the state of Tennessee. Ryan has also served on the coaching staff of the Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets during his career.