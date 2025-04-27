Final Shoe Drops in Bradley Chubb Trade

The Miami Dolphins have been floundering for years during the regime of general manager Chris Grier. It’s been for a variety of reasons, but they’ve definitely needed defensive players for a while.

In 2022, the Dolphins tried to fortify their defense and add a playmaker in Denver Broncos edge rusher Bradley Chubb. They gave up a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds. After logging 12 sacks as a rookie in 2018, Chubb had a pair of good years in 2020 and 2022 with 7.5 sacks and eight sacks respectively. And there were injuries and down years sprinkled throughout his Broncos tenure.

Still, the Dolphins saw enough in him to make the trade and the deal was finally complete during this past draft weekend when the Dolphins made their final selection with that fifth-round pick. On Saturday, they selected Maryland safety Dante Trader, Jr.

How has Chubb played for the Dolphins?

The answer is “a mixed bag.” He had 11 sacks in 2023, but he got hurt late in the year and missed all of the 2024 season recovering from a torn ACL, meniscus and patellar tendon injury. That’s a completely shredded knee and not only did it cost him a full year, one has to wonder what he’ll be when he returns to the field.

Matt Warren of Mile High Report takes a look at Chubb’s tenure in Miami.

“Chubb took the back half of the 2022 to acclimate in Miami, playing 59% of the defensive snaps of the games in which he was with the Dolphins instead of his normal workload. In 2023, though, he was back above 80%.

“Unfortunately for Chubb, he tore his ACL in Week 17 of the 2023 season and missed the entire 2024 campaign as a result.ba

“He’s played in 24 games for Miami with 13.5 sacks, 86 tackles, seven forced fumbles, and two recoveries. Solid numbers, but not really first-round pick numbers.

“Miami has also paid him $87 million since 2022, leading to the two sides agreeing to a pay cut for the 2025 season.”

Looking at this objectively, Warren is 100% right (I wish more people said that about me). $87 million for a few years, an entirely missed year and only 13.5 sacks? Not great value. Is that Miami’s fault that he got hurt? Of course not! Happens. They’re playing football not cornhole. But, while Grier should be given credit for making an aggressive move at an important position, it’s not a trade he’d do again in hindsight.

How did the Broncos make out in the deal?

To accurately assess this trade, you have to take a look at Sean Payton. Yes, the coach. The Broncos used that first-round pick from the Dolphins as the centerpiece in a trade with the New Orleans Saints to acquire Payton as their head coach.

Warren further examines the performance of Payton since taking over lead dog duties.

“The biggest part of the Bradley Chubb trade was the first-round pick that was eventually used to trade for Payton. In Payton’s first season in 2023, the Broncos won eight games for the first time since 2016. In 2024, they topped that, winning 10 games and making the postseason despite a huge dead cap hit from Russell Wilson. The offense bottomed out in 2022 scoring just 287 points but that was up to 425 in 2024. Payton has certainly put his stamp on the team and turned around their fortunes, at least so far.”

So far, so good on Payton. Especially since he got his starting quarterback Bo Nix in the draft last year. Payton was excellent in New Orleans, but let’s not forget he had his partner in crime Drew Brees. He has that partner in crime now in Nix, so they need to fill out the roster and then start challenging the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC. With the Bills hitting a wall again this year and Kansas City possibly falling closer to earth, the Broncos could be contending as soon as this year.

So, considering Chubb’s current status on an average Dolphins team and looking at the Broncos situation, it’s not difficult to conclude that the Broncos won the trade.

“Even discounting Chubb’s injury, his performance in Miami has been underwhelming of both the picks traded for him and the money the Broncos saved by moving him,” Warren writes. “Factor in the success the Broncos have had with Sean Payton, and it’s a pretty clear Denver win here.”