Dolphins Receive Strong Brendan Sorsby Take After NCAA Ruling

The Miami Dolphins are rolling with Malik Willis as their starting QB. However, could the new regime led by Jon-Eric Sullivan look to land a potential signal-caller for the future?

On May 26, the NCAA denied Brendan Sorsby’s request to regain eligibility for the 2026 season. As a result, the NCAA ruling puts even more focus on Sorsby’s lawsuit against the organization.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders QB pushes for an injunction to preserve his eligibility for the 2026 season, with his court date set for June 1 in Lubbock County.

If a supplemental draft for Sorsby ends up happening, teams would essentially submit the round they’re willing to use on the quarterback. The team with the highest bid would then get his rights and forfeit the matching pick in the 2027 draft.

Should Sorsby lose his lawsuit and shift focus to the supplemental draft, FanSided’s Austen Bundy listed the Dolphins as one of the teams that should be eyeing the player.

“Sorsby wouldn’t be a starter for Miami, but instead he offers the opportunity at rostering a high-upside insurance policy,” Bundy wrote in a May 28 article. “Malik Willis is backed up by Quinn Ewers, but beyond that Cam Miller and Mark Gronowski don’t inspire much confidence should the worst-case scenario arise. Investing in Sorsby as it continues the tank would be a smart decision.

“In fact, there’s some intel to back this prediction. Insider Albert Breer mentioned Miami as a likely suitor in early May when this situation began unfolding. That isn’t shocking considering the Dolphins’ aforementioned depth chart situation. Sorsby’s mobility would also make him a more valuable asset than Ewers if he adapts well to Miami’s system.”

Dolphins Are an Ideal Landing Spot for Brendan Sorsby

Moreover, Bundy isn’t the only person listing Miami as a potential landing spot for Sorsby should he have to enter the supplemental draft. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Kadlick also put the Dolphins as one of the teams that should have interest in the QB.

“The Dolphins are taking on a record amount of dead money this season as they look to reset their books for the future,” Kadlick wrote in a May 28 article. “While they won’t admit it publicly, the Dolphins are likely looking toward the 2027 season to make noise again.

“With a projected win total of just 4.5 games this season (according to DraftKings), Miami could very well have a top-10 pick in next year’s draft. If they want to focus that capital elsewhere instead of on a quarterback, then Sorsby may be their best alternative option.”

Will Teams Use a Supplemental Pick on Brendan Sorsby?

Meanwhile, on May 11, NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms shared whether a team should use a supplemental draft pick on Sorsby if he enters.

“I think [Sorsby entering the supplemental is] headed that way as well,” Simms said on “Chris Simms Unbuttoned.” “Now, does a team really want to take that risk of throwing a first-round pick? No way. And I’m not sure a second round would happen either.

“I think first and second rounds are just too valuable, and there’s just not enough out there to say, ‘Oh, I definitely want that guy,‘ or ‘We’re ready to make him the future here and waste next year’s first- or second-round pick by taking him in the supplemental.‘ So, yeah, I’m with you. I think the door opens in the third round somewhere.”