Dolphins Get Bleak Injury Update on Key Starter Before Week 4 vs. Vikings

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will search for their first win of the season as they take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Most recently, the Dolphins lost their regular-season home opener 24-10 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas, who entered Week 3 as the team’s leading receiver, did not play in the game after he suffered an injury during the team’s Week 2 loss against the San Francisco 49ers. Now, the Dolphins have announced new information regarding the rookie wide receiver.

The Sun Sentinel’s Miami Dolphins beat reporter David Furones posted on X: “Still no Caleb Douglas, Rob Beal practicing during media viewing at Thursday drills.

Chris Bell appears to still be limited. Storm Duck again out there. Tucker Addington still wearing red.”

Prior to Wednesday’s practice, Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley announced that Douglas was set to miss practice that day; however, he indicated that the wide receiver was on day-to-day status. Unfortunately, he was unable to participate in Thursday’s practice session.

The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly did give a positive update regarding Douglas, as he posted on X: “Caleb Douglas isn’t in a walking boot this week, so that’s a step in the right direction.”

With Douglas missing the team’s first two practices of the week, it appears he’s a long shot to play in Sunday’s game against the Vikings. It marks a significant absence to a team that is already without Pro Bowl running back De’Von Achane, who is set to miss the remainder of the 2026 season following a torn ACL.

Douglas led the team in receiving yards through the first two weeks. In particular, the rookie wide receiver impressed during the team’s regular season opener as he totaled 94 receiving yards in his NFL debut.

Miami Dolphins Wide Receivers

With Douglas likely out, the Dolphins will likely have to rely on rookie wide receiver Chris Bell. Without Douglas in Week 3, Bell had the best game of his young career as he totaled 67 receiving yards on four catches.

Regarding Bell, quarterback Malik Willis said, “I think he’s playing way more confident in what he was doing. He had fun out there. I seen a couple of smiles, like I said, and he was enjoying himself, and that’s what it comes down to. This is a game where you have to be joyful. We have to be grateful for this opportunity we have. We’re playing a children’s game. We’re getting paid a stupid amount of money and it’s just like, do it with everything that you have. Prepare with everything that you have because this is only for a short period in your life and you just got to be grateful for it.”

Meanwhile, third-year wide receiver Malik Washington has now become the team’s leader in receiving yards after Douglas’ absence. Washington has totaled 12 receptions and 152 receiving yards through three games, and has been Miami’s most targeted player this season.