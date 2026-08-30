Dolphins Dealt Major QB Problem After Latest Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins are entering the final stage of their roster decisions as teams across the NFL work toward the 53-player regular-season limit. With the preseason now complete, Miami has been making a series of moves to shape its roster ahead of the deadline.

The Dolphins began the day with 78 players on the roster after previously waiving 12 players and trading quarterback Quinn Ewers to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The roster deadline is set for 6 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, leaving Miami with several decisions still to make.

Those moves have affected multiple position groups as the Dolphins continue evaluating which players will remain for the regular season. The latest changes also bring increased attention to the team’s quarterback and wide receiver situations.

Dolphins Waive Cam Miller, Leaving No. 2 QB Need

As Miami continues shaping its roster, one of the biggest decisions has come at quarterback.

The Dolphins are waiving quarterback Cam Miller, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, leaving Miami with a need at No. 2 quarterback.

Adam Schefter posted on X, “Dolphins are waiving QB Cam Miller, leaving Miami with a need at No. 2 QB.”

The move comes one day after Miami traded Quinn Ewers to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a draft pick. With Ewers no longer on the roster and Miller now being waived, the Dolphins are left with Malik Willis and Mark Gronowski among the quarterbacks listed in the roster tracker.

However, the final 53-man projection from “The Phinsider” had only Willis making the roster. It projected both Miller and Gronowski to be cut, while noting that Miami’s second-string quarterback was not yet on the roster in that scenario.

The Dolphins’ quarterback situation has therefore become one of the key areas to watch as the roster deadline approaches. The team must determine how to fill the backup role after its recent moves.

Terrace Marshall Jr. Cut From Dolphins Roster

The quarterback decision was followed by another notable move involving Miami’s receiving corps.

The Dolphins are releasing veteran wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., according to a source cited by Adam Schefter. Schefter posted on X that the Dolphins were releasing Marshall.

Marshall was among the wide receivers listed on Miami’s preseason roster before the move.

The group also included Malik Washington, Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, Kevin Coleman Jr., Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Reagor, AJ Henning, Donaven McCulley and Ryan Miller, along with Theo Wease Jr., who was previously waived.

In the final 53-man projection, Marshall was already projected to be cut. The projection had Miami keeping six wide receivers: Malik Washington, Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, Kevin Coleman Jr., Jalen Tolbert, and Jalen Reagor.

The Dolphins had already waived 12 players on August 29 and traded Ewers to Jacksonville as they worked to reduce the roster.

With the deadline approaching, the latest decisions involving Miller and Marshall further reshape Miami’s roster ahead of the regular season.