Dolphins Put Former 2nd-Round Pick on Notice: ‘Can’t Hold His Hand’

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters Tuesday that the team is exploring trade options with veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey. With the move, one would probably assume the team is confident in former second-round pick Cam Smith assuming more responsibilities on the Dolphins defense.

But that doesn’t appear to be the case, at all.

After revealing the team’s plans to trade Ramsey, Grier also suggested his patience is wearing thin with the 24-year-old cornerback.

“Cam Smith needs to come through at the end of the day,” Grier told reporters, via NFL.com’s Kevin Patra. “He’s got to stay healthy and be on the field. He has shown some flashes, but this is a very big year.

“He knows what’s expected because we can’t hold his hand and wait for him anymore.”

Smith began the 2024 NFL season on injured reserve. Because of ailments, he only played in six contests during 2024.

In his rookie 2023 season, Smith appeared in 15 games. However, he was relegated to a special teams role.

Over two NFL seasons, the second-round pick has played just 153 defensive snaps.

Dolphins Calling For More From CB Cam Smith

It’s difficult to read Grier’s comments on Smith as anything but a tough love message. But it’s understandable that the general manager is frustrated with the young cornerback.

NFL teams need second-round picks to at least become reliable starters to build an organization that’s going to compete on a yearly basis.

It’s worth noting, though, that the Dolphins may have over-drafted Smith. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein placed Smith in the “will eventually be average starter” tier. Zierlein projected the cornerback, who played at South Carolina, to be a second or third-round pick.

“Smith appears to be better suited for zone coverages and off-man but if he can trust his technique, he might become more scheme-diverse and develop into a CB2,” wrote Zierlein.

“Eventually be average starter” implied Smith needed further development. If healthy this fall, 2025 will only be Smith’s second season healthy, and he has two years remaining on his rookie contract.

But Grier’s comments on Smith were so direct that it wouldn’t be surprising if the team sees Year 3 as his final opportunity to show he can be more than a special teams player.

Dolphins to Trade CB Jalen Ramsey

Grier addressed Smith’s 2025 expectations just after announcing the plan to trade Ramsey. The veteran cornerback could have a lot of suitors in the trade market.

“We decided it was probably in the best interest for all parties to move forward,” said Grier.

Trading Ramsey will put the Dolphins in a place where they absolutely need more from Smith. Ramsey led Miami’s secondary with 1,027 defensive snaps last season.

Kader Kohou was second among the team’s cornerbacks in defensive snaps, but he played roughly two-thirds of the time on the unit. Kohou also played a majority of his snaps at nickel.

The Dolphins haven’t re-signed veteran cornerback Kendall Fuller this offseason. If he doesn’t return and Miami trades Ramsey, Smith and Storm Duck could enter the 2025 season as the team’s projected outside starting cornerbacks.

Duck was an undrafted rookie last season but played more than Smith on defense.

The Dolphins could add a cornerback in the NFL Draft, but with several other bigger needs, Grier appears to know his defense needs more from Smith for the secondary to improve in 2025.