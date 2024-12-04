Dolphins Place CB on Injured Reserve, Sign Ex-2nd Round Pick to Active Roster

The Miami Dolphins announced they placed cornerback Cam Smith on injured reserve and signed tackle Jackson Carman on December 4.

The Miami Dolphins have lost depth at cornerback but gained a formerly highly-regarded offensive lineman. The Dolphins announced on December 4 that they signed offensive tackle Jackson Carman from their practice squad to the active roster. He will replace cornerback Cam Smith on Miami’s roster.

Carman began his career as second-round pick for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 NFL draft. He made six starts as a rookie.

The Dolphins placed Smith on injured reserve. Smith exited the Thanksgiving matchup against the Green Bay Packers with a shoulder injury.

Smith has played in six games for Miami this season. He appeared on defense and special teams nearly an equal percentage of the time during those six contests.

With Carman joining the active roster, the Dolphins had an open practice squad spot. Miami also announced on December 4 that it signed cornerback Jason Maitre to fill that vacancy.

Dolphins Lose CB Cam Smith to Shoulder Injury

Like Carman, Smith is a former second-round selection. Miami picked him at No. 51 overall in the 2023 NFL draft.

Smith has not started a game in his first two NFL seasons. But he was a key special teams contributor as a rookie. Smith played 210 special teams snaps last season.

He began the 2024 regular season on injured reserve. Since returning on October 21, though, he’s played a lot more on Miami’s defense while continuing to contribute on special teams.

Smith has played 133 defensive snaps and 55 snaps on special teams this season.

Although Smith’s season isn’t officially finished, he will need to spend at least four games on injured reserve. There are only five contests remaining in the 2024 regular season.

Carman has dressed in three games for the Dolphins this year. But this will be his first opportunity on the Miami active roster. Carman played in Weeks 10-12 as a practice squad elevation.

In three seasons with the Bengals, Carman never posted a Pro Football Focus player grade above 58.3 (out of 100). According to PFF, he struggled in both run and pass blocking.

Carman doesn’t have an official PFF player grade this season. He has played 17 special teams snaps but zero snaps on offense for the Dolphins.

The Bengals drafted Carman at No. 46 overall in 2021. He played guard as a rookie but switched to left tackle prior to his second season.

Cincinnati waived him before roster cutdown day in August 2024. Miami signed the offensive lineman to the team’s practice squad on September 17.

Dolphins Sign CB Jason Maitre to Practice Squad

Maitre spent the 2024 offseason with the Dolphins. Miami signed him as an undrafted free agent on May 14.

Maitre played six seasons of college football. He appeared in just two games as a freshman in 2018, so he was permitted to redshirt. The 2020 season then didn’t count as a year of eligibility because of COVID.

The cornerback played his first five college seasons at Boston College. As a senior, he posted 42 combined tackles with 6 pass defenses, 1 sack and 1 interception.

Before the 2023 campaign, Maitre transferred to Wisconsin. With the Badgers, he had 33 combined tackles with 3 pass defenses and 1 interception.

He finished his college career with 166 combined tackles, 22 pass defenses, 4 sacks and 4 interceptions in 56 games.