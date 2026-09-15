Dolphins Head Coach Calls Out $14 Million Starter After Raiders Game

While up-and-down performances from the team’s rookie players were to be expected in the Miami Dolphins’ regular season opener, it was disappointing to see some of their veteran players not live up to expectations in the loss against the Raiders.

After the Dolphins cut ties with most of their high-priced players this offseason, the team will rely on players to step up with increased roles. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, one of the players who the team expected to take a leap during his third season in the NFL was kept quiet during the season opener.

Now, head coach Jeff Hafley has given his thoughts on his performance.

Chop Robinson Called Out by Miami Dolphins Head Coach Jeff Hafley

Chop Robinson, a former Miami Dolphins first-round pick, who is expected to be Miami’s top pass-rusher in the 2026 season, did not record a sack, a solo tackle, a tackle for loss or a quarterback hit during the team’s loss against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Head coach Jeff Hafley said of Robinson’s performance, “I thought he was a little hesitant. And I think if you watch the film, I don’t think he set edges as violently at times as he did. And then I thought as the game went on, he got better…. That group early on was just a little bit too hesitant and too safe and not as violent and aggressive.”

Meanwhile, Dolphins on SI’s Jake Gibson listed Robinson as one of his losers from Sunday’s game. Gibson wrote: “Where was Chop in this game?

From what we’ve been able to determine, he was indeed on the field. But he didn’t record a single tackle until the fourth quarter, when he managed a paltry assist.

He has begun his third season in the NFL, the one that could determine his long-term outlook with the Dolphins, and didn’t do a single thing to convince anyone to keep him around.

The only reason he might not be seriously ridiculed is that he was just one part of a nonexistent pass rush for Miami that didn’t sack 38-year old Kirk Cousins a single time and barely pressured him.”

Miami Dolphins Defense

As Gibson mentioned, Robinson was not the only member of the Dolphins defense to struggle on Sunday. The team allowed the Raiders to score in each of their first three first-half possessions. Las Vegas was not forced to punt until the fourth quarter.

However, there were some mild signs of improvement as head coach Jeff Hafley alluded to. Las Vegas either turned the ball over or punted the ball away in each of their last four drives as Miami allowed only one first down during that span.

Unfortunately, it was too late for that to have any impact on the game as the Dolphins offense was unable to reduce the deficit. With the team expected to trail for most of the season, Robinson may not be in many obvious pass-rushing situations this year, but it is clear that he must perform better than he did on Sunday if he wants to be part of the team long-term.