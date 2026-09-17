Dolphins Edge Rusher Trending Wrong Way For Week 2 After Concussion

The Miami Dolphins‘ 2026 season did not get off to a strong start on Sunday after the team conceded 27 points to the Las Vegas Raiders – the owners of the first overall pick this past April’s NFL draft.
In the wake of said performance amidst what is regarded almost universally as a rebuilding year for the South Florida franchise, the Dolphins will still be looking for the cornerstones of the franchise to play and play well – even if the game results don’t always go their way.
One such cornerstone, however, in 2024 first round edge rusher Chop Robinson, could be missing in Week 2 due to a concussion likely suffered in the opener last weekend.
Robinson was revealed to be in concussion protocol on Wednesday as he was limited in practice. Yet on Thursday, according to the team’s injury report, Robinson did not practice at all, raising concerns that he may not be available for Miami’s game against the San Francisco 49ers this coming Sunday in Santa Clara.
Chop Robinson Not Practicing on Thursday Due to Concussion
“Dolphins edge Chop Robinson was not participating in the team’s Thursday practice in Napa. He was seen watching, walking around with a trainer next to him and then watching some more as his edge rusher teammates did indy drills during media viewing portion.” The Sun Sentinel’s David Furones reported on Thursday.
All Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks echoed uncertainty about Robinson’s status, although he also added the silver lining that if the 23 year old is missing this weekend, that allows for opportunities for the other young edge rushers on the team.
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