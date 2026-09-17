Dolphins Edge Rusher Trending Wrong Way For Week 2 After Concussion

The Miami Dolphins‘ 2026 season did not get off to a strong start on Sunday after the team conceded 27 points to the Las Vegas Raiders – the owners of the first overall pick this past April’s NFL draft.

In the wake of said performance amidst what is regarded almost universally as a rebuilding year for the South Florida franchise, the Dolphins will still be looking for the cornerstones of the franchise to play and play well – even if the game results don’t always go their way.

One such cornerstone, however, in 2024 first round edge rusher Chop Robinson, could be missing in Week 2 due to a concussion likely suffered in the opener last weekend.

Robinson was revealed to be in concussion protocol on Wednesday as he was limited in practice. Yet on Thursday, according to the team’s injury report, Robinson did not practice at all, raising concerns that he may not be available for Miami’s game against the San Francisco 49ers this coming Sunday in Santa Clara.

Dolphins edge Chop Robinson was not participating in the team’s Thursday practice in Napa. He was seen watching, walking around with a trainer next to him and then watching some more as his edge rusher teammates did indy drills during media viewing portion. https://t.co/ZON5cXHF09 — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 17, 2026

Chop Robinson Not Practicing on Thursday Due to Concussion

“Dolphins edge Chop Robinson was not participating in the team’s Thursday practice in Napa. He was seen watching, walking around with a trainer next to him and then watching some more as his edge rusher teammates did indy drills during media viewing portion.” The Sun Sentinel’s David Furones reported on Thursday.

All Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks echoed uncertainty about Robinson’s status, although he also added the silver lining that if the 23 year old is missing this weekend, that allows for opportunities for the other young edge rushers on the team.

“Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks says he doesn’t know if Chop Robinson is going to play, but he called it an opportunity for the other edge rushers if he doesn’t.” Furones posted on X on Thursday. Who Is in Line to Replace Robinson If He Misses Week 2? Without Robinson, the depth amongst the rest of the edge rushing corps is some of the weakest in the league. Josh Uche will start once more on one side, with Robert Beal Jr. probably being thrust into action opposite him. Former 2021 undrafted free agent Malik Herring is the fourth and final edge rusher on the roster, and would likely operate as the rotational/third down option.