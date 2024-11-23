Dolphins’ Terron Armstead Sends Strong Message on Rookie Chop Robinson

Edge rusher Chop Robinson for the Miami Dolphins hasn’t made a major impact during his rookie season yet. But in so many words, Dolphins veteran left tackle Terron Armstead delivered a message of patience when talking to reporters about Robinson on November 23.

From what Armstead can see, it’s coming for Robinson.

“[Robinson] is scratching the surface of what he’s going to be,” Armstead said to the media. “His worth ethic, his ability to take what you give him, a coaching point, a tip or something that you see and apply it immediately is incredible.

“But the way he goes about his business. His level of professionalism as a rookie, he’s got a lot more production that we will continue to see.”

Robinson has come on a little bit as of late. He has 2 sacks and 4 quarterback hits in the past three games.

The Dolphins drafted Robinson at No. 21 overall during the first round in the 2024 NFL draft.

Dolphins’ Chop Robinson Improving Ahead of Stretch Run

Through the first quarter of the season, Robinson was earning very much playing time. In the first four regular season contests, Robinson played roughly 40% of Miami’s defensive snaps. During two of those games, he played one-third of the team’s snaps on defense or less.

But in the past six contests, Robinson has lined up for more than half of the Dolphins’ defensive snaps five times. In three of those games, he played at least 60% of the team’s snaps on defense.

With more playing time, Robinson has been more productive. Since the team’s bye week, he has 7 combined tackles, including 3 tackles for loss in five games. That’s been in addition to his 2 sacks and 4 quarterback hits.

The analytics also say Robinson is playing his best football of the season right now. He earned his highest Pro Football Focus player grade this past Sunday in Week 11 versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

He also posted an above average grade in Week 9 and good grade during Week 10. According to PFF, Robinson is currently on his best three-game stretch of the season.

Overall, he’s earned a 64.4 PFF player grade (out of 100) in the 2024 campaign. He’s excelled the most as a pass rushing, posting a 72.1 grade in that category.

Terron Armstead Declines to Share Injury Update

In addition to being a mentor for Robinson, Armstead has continued to play at a Pro Bowl level the past couple seasons for Miami. He has excelled again this year, but as was the case during his first two campaigns with the Dolphins, Armstead is not 100% healthy.

This week, he didn’t practice at all because of a knee ailment. Miami’s official injury report has Armstead listed as questionable for Week 12.

Armstead declined to elaborate on his injury status with reporters on November 23.

“I’m not even going to get into it, for real,” Armstead said. “Just trying to do everything I can to be ready for Sunday. That’s it.”

When asked a follow up question about if he was feeling good, the veteran left tackle answered, “It don’t matter.”

It sounds as though Armstead’s knee is significantly bothering him, but that he will play against the New England Patriots in Week 12.

The Dolphins need him in the lineup. According to PFF, Armstead has been the second-best offensive tackle in the NFL this season.