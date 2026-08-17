Dolphins Make Roster Move Involving Rookie Wide Receiver

The Miami Dolphins kicked off their preseason slate with a 20-7 defeat at the hands of the Washington Commanders, but there were still a handful of positive takeaways from this game. The offense showed signs of potential, despite losing a handful of key contributors over the offseason, and now they are set to add another new face to the fray.

In the 2026 NFL Draft, Miami selected a pair of wide receivers, Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell, in the third round to help the passing game. While Douglas has shined early on at training camp, Bell has spent the first few weeks on the non-football injury list. That changed on Monday morning, though, as the Dolphins’ front office made a critical roster move involving Bell.

Dolphins Activate Chris Bell Off Non-Football Injury List

The turnover the Dolphins have experienced this offseason is tough to understate. Key playmakers such as Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Darren Waller are no longer in town, with De’Von Achane really being the only guy in this category returning from last year. That means guys are going to have to step up across the board.

Bell is one of the more intriguing players Miami brought in this offseason. He was putting together a strong season for the Louisville Cardinals in 2025 (72 REC, 917 YDS, 6 TD) before he suffered a torn ACL, which caused his draft stock to take a bit of a hit. Still, the Dolphins were more than excited to land him late in the third round of the 2026 draft.

So far in training camp, Bell has spent his time continuing to rehab his injury, with the hope being that he could be ready for Week 1. Of course, to make that happen, Bell needs to get on the practice field so that he can begin adapting to the pros. After weeks of working behind the scenes, the training wheels are finally coming off for Bell, as he has been activated off the non-football injury list.

“Roster Move | We have activated wide receiver Chris Bell off the non-football injury list,” the Dolphins announced in a post on X.

Dolphins Have High Hopes for Chris Bell

At 6’2, 220 lbs., Bell offers a unique physical profile in the Dolphins’ wide receiver. Whereas many of the other guys are undersized, speedy options, Bell can line up on the outside and play bully ball. Miami wants to play fast, but having a guy who can make plays deep down the field is also a necessity, as it will help take pressure off the middle of the field, which is where this team wants to attack.

Whether or not Bell will be ready for Week 1 is still unknown, as he still has a lot of work to do to get himself up to speed for the season. The coaching staff isn’t going to want to overload Bell in an attempt to have him at their disposal for the start of the year, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if it still proceeds with caution with him moving forward. Getting back on the field is a big step for Bell, though, and he will immediately become a player worth watching as training camp unfolds.