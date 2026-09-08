Dolphins Announce Sudden Chris Bell Change Before Raiders Game

On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins will kick off their regular season against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Miami will enter Sunday’s game as the underdogs, as they are projected to be among the worst teams in the 2026 season. However, one way the Dolphins could defy expectations this season depends on the team’s 2026 NFL Draft class.

Now, one of the most exciting members of this year’s draft class has received an encouraging update ahead of the team’s regular season opener.

Miami Dolphins Announce Chris Bell Change

The Miami Dolphins released their unofficial depth chart before their Week 1 contest in Las Vegas. Among the more notable changes was the status of rookie wide receiver Chris Bell, who spent most of training camp sidelined as he was recovering from a late-season ACL tear he suffered in 2025.

Despite this, Bell apparently impressed enough that he was listed as a starting wide receiver over veteran Jalen Tolbert. Bell was activated for Miami’s last preseason game, in which he totaled two receptions for 22 yards on five targets.

Bell was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the third round, after the team had already selected wide receiver Caleb Douglas earlier in that same round. Both Douglas and Bell are listed as starters for Miami in Week 1.

Previously, head coach Jeff Hafley said of Bell’s status for Week 1, “If he continues to improve, get in shape, then my expectation is we see him on the field.”

With Bell an active participant in practice this week, it appears the rookie will make his debut on Sunday against the Raiders.

Chris Bell Player Profile

Bell being active early for the Dolphins is a pleasant surprise. General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan stated that the original expectation was for Bell to be available following their bye in Week 6.

Despite being drafted in the third round, Bell was viewed more as a late-first or second-round prospect; however, he fell in the draft due to his injury and the likelihood that he was set to miss a significant portion of the 2026 season.

The Ringer’s Todd McShay ranked him as the 55th-best prospect in this year’s draft class. McShay wrote of Bell: “Bell is a physically gifted, big-play receiver whose traits and flashes of production contrast sharply with his rawness and inconsistency, making him a true boom-or-bust prospect. A four-year player at Louisville, he showed steady statistical growth, culminating in 917 yards in just 11 games in 2025 before a late-season ACL tear (which clouds his availability for the start of his rookie year).

At his best, Bell looks the part: He’s got a strong build, big hands, impressive body control, and real run-after-the-catch explosiveness with a noticeable second gear. He catches cleanly and transitions smoothly upfield, showing strength through contact and the ability to create chunk plays. His hands improved in 2025 (just three drops), though his contested-catch success (50 percent) doesn’t fully match his physical profile.”

If Miami gets some of the productivity that Bell showed he was capable of during his college career, then Malik Willis’ weapons may not be as bad as people seem to believe.