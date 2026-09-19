Dolphins Rookie Draft Pick Called Out After Lackluster Debut

In order for the Miami Dolphins to build momentum in the 2026 season, their rookie class must show signs of improvement.

Unlike most teams, the Dolphins are relying heavily on this year’s rookie crop as a large number of them play key roles on the team. The team made this decision knowing there would be hiccups along the road, but with the goal that they would learn from these mistakes and develop from them.

Among those players who need to improve is first-round rookie Chris Johnson, who struggled in his debut while playing a new position. Johnson, who was primarily an outside cornerback at San Diego State, is playing as Miami’s starting nickel cornerback this season. And now, one analyst has called Johnson out ahead of his Week 2 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Miami Dolphins First-Round Rookie Called Out

Sports Illustrated’s Justin Melo listed Miami Dolphins rookie cornerback Chris Johnson among the players who must silence doubters in Week 2.

Melo wrote of Johnson: “The rebuilding Miami Dolphins are letting young players take their bumps and bruises. It was trial by fire in Week 1 for cornerback Chris Johnson. The 27th overall selection started on the outside and was credited with allowing six receptions for 63 yards and two touchdowns in coverage. The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t exactly have big-time pass catchers in the lineup, so it was an especially disappointing first showing for Johnson.”

After Sunday’s disappointing performance from Johnson, The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly wondered whether having Johnson play a new position in his rookie season was too much for him to handle. Kelly wrote: “It’s not uncommon for a veteran quarterback, or savvy offensive coordinator to go after a rookie, which explains why Johnson, the Dolphins’ 2026 first-round pick, was under heavy fire (six receptions off 11 targets, two touchdowns allowed). The Raiders caught Johnson in unfavorable mismatches a few times and exploited it. As the nickel cornerback, there’s nowhere for Johnson to hide. Expect future opponents to target him every week until the Dolphins plug up the leakage. If Johnson’s struggles continue Miami’s coaching staff must discuss taking something off his plate (like manning the nickel spot) before his confidence gets shaken.”

Chris Johnson’s Week 2 Matchup

Johnson was among Miami’s most impressive performers during training camp; however, his debut did not go as expected. Now, the task gets more difficult in Week 2 as he will likely line up against six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans. Evans, while traditionally an outside receiver, played a majority of his snaps in the slot during San Francisco’s Week 1 win over the Rams.

Regarding how Johnson has responded after his difficult first outing, defensive coordinator Sean Duggan said, “You can see it this week in practice, is he’s responded. He hasn’t gone in the tank. He’s a confident player who knows he’s good, knows he has ability. So that’s been good to see, especially at DB where everyone knows who the ball gets caught on. They don’t know the ins and outs of the call, or maybe this guy should have been here, or maybe his leverage is this because of this in the call, they just go, ‘oh, he caught the pass.’ I think Chris has done a really good job and he’s a really good player. He’s going to continue to get better as this year goes.”