Dolphins Urged to Avoid Reunion With $110 Million Player

After June 1, the Miami Dolphins are set to gain additional salary cap space, which they could use to improve the roster through free agency.

While free agency has certainly died down, there are still some veterans available that could help the Dolphins improve in the short-term.

The free agent crop includes former Dolphins defenders Christian Wilkins and Rasul Douglas; however, one Dolphins analyst believes the team should avoid signing them.

Miami Dolphins Urged to Avoid Christian Wilkins Reunion in Free Agency

Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart made the argument against the Dolphins signing veteran players like Wilkins and Douglas, despite Poupart admitting they would likely make the team better.

Regarding why Miami would be smart to avoid those players, Poupart wrote:

“What Sullivan has built so far is a cost-effective (some would say cheap) roster with a lot of unproven young players or others looking to get their career back on track and next season will be about evaluating who needs to be kept for the foreseeable future.”

Regarding Wilkins, Poupart added:

“Wilkins would take away snaps from Grant or Phillips or Zeek Biggers. Sullivan has established a blueprint for his first year on the job, he says he’s not chasing big-name players, and he absolutely shouldn’t. This would be falling into the same trap that got the Dolphins in trouble in the first place.

Yes, the Dolphins might be a better team next season with a big-name veteran added in June, but it probably would hurt them in the long run.

And that’s the focus now.”

Christian Wilkins Free Agent Status

Wilkins is an interesting case because, unlike Rasul Douglas, he should still theoretically be in the prime of his career.

Following his departure from the Dolphins, when he signed a four-year, $110 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, Wilkins suffered a season-ending foot injury after playing only four games with his new team. The Raiders then released Wilkins prior to the 2025 season after disagreements over how the star defensive lineman should handle his recovery process.

His last full season came in 2023 as a member of the Dolphins, when he totaled a career-high nine sacks. During his brief stint with the Raiders, Wilkins appeared to still be that dominant player that Dolphins fans saw, as he was ranked as the 17th-best interior defensive lineman by Pro Football Focus.

If Wilkins were willing to accept a team-friendly contract, he could make sense for the Dolphins, as the team has already shown a willingness to go after veterans on minimum contracts. Additionally, despite rumors of locker room troubles with the Raiders, Wilkins did appear to develop a friendship with Dolphins defensive lineman Zach Sieler, who was extended prior to the 2025 season.

Miami’s front office would have to consider whether a few years of prime Christian Wilkins are more valuable than the possible development of some of their younger players on the defensive line. Grant, Biggers and Phillips were all selected in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Dolphins, but none has shown flashes of reaching Wilkins’ level of play during his Miami tenure.