Dolphins Hit With Strong Message on Free Agent Deebo Samuel

The Miami Dolphins‘ wide receiver room is being revamped after the new front office decided to cut ties with Tyreek Hill and trade away Jaylen Waddle. In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dolphins selected three wideouts but they’ll be rookies this upcoming season.

As a result, could the Dolphins look at the veteran wideout market to add experience to the room and someone who can take pressure off some of the young players, and go along with Malik Washington and Tutu Atwell?

During the May 19 edition of “Up & Adams,” Kay Adams and Bleacher Report’s James Palmer focused on the current free agent wide receivers, and when it came to Deebo Samuel, both agreed that a move to Miami makes sense.

“They need bodies,” Palmer said of the fit between Samuel and the Dolphins. “They just need warm bodies down there, I think.”

Moreover, Adams notes that signing Samuel would give Willis a go-to guy in the passing game, someone he’d have confidence in, given that the veteran has been around the block during his time with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders.

“I just think they could use a veteran for Malik [Willis], a veteran presence, a guy who knows what he’s doing, and I also just think he knows the OC.”

Last season with the Commanders, Samuel posted a 69.4 overall PFF grade while registering 72 receptions on 99 targets for 727 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Moreover, he averaged 10.1 yards per reception and generated 471 yards after the catch.

A Potential Deebo Samuel Signing Would Boost Locker Room

Meanwhile, Palmer adds that signing someone like Samuel would be a boost to the team and a sign to current players that they are trying to win games despite being in a rebuild.

“I think you need to do something in that building to kind of, I hate to say this, but you’re in such a massive rebuild, and Jon-Eric Sullivan has so much on his plate in terms of there are certain things you have to do to sell the locker room [and] I think the De’Von Achane deal is part of that,” Palmer added.

“You have to sell the room on, like, ‘Hey, man, we are still trying to win games here, even though this rebuild is massive.’ Tyreek’s not here anymore, Jaylen Waddle’s gone, Bradley Chubb’s gone, and we moved on from Jaelan Phillips last year. You do have to sell the locker room a little bit on some things, and Deebo could kind of do that for you.”

Dolphins Appear to Be In Veteran WR Market

It appears Miami wants to add a veteran wideout now that the free agency and draft portion of the league calendar is behind them. On May 8, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared that Miami was one of the teams interested in signing Jauan Jennings before he made his decision to sign with the Minnesota Vikings.

“The interesting thing is I was told that there were a few other teams,“ Schefter said during a May 8 appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show.” “I can go back and get the exact list. I think it was the Dolphins, the Commanders. There was somebody else that was interested.

“The Vikings were the only team, I believe he wound up visiting at all. That was the only one. The other teams, the Chiefs and Commanders also were interested in Jauan Jennings. New Orleans also expressed a little interest.”