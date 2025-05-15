Controversial Video Sparks Apology to Dolphins All-Pro and Microsoft

The Indianapolis Colts stirred controversy towards the Miami Dolphins following the release of their 2025 NFL schedule reveal video, which many fans and critics quickly labeled as distasteful. Designed with visuals resembling the popular video game Minecraft, the animation aimed to deliver a creative and humorous take on the upcoming season’s matchups. However, one particular scene sparked immediate backlash and forced the team to issue a public apology.

The controversial moment involved a depiction of a dolphin wearing a No. 10 jersey labeled “Hill”, a clear reference to Miami star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. In the video, the animated dolphin is seen being intercepted by a Coast Guard boat, which many interpreted as a reference to Hill’s 2024 off-field incident. Hill was involved in a traffic-related situation near Hard Rock Stadium in Miami that drew national attention. Though the legal charges against him were eventually dropped, the event remained a sensitive topic.

Fans and observers were quick to criticize the Colts for what appeared to be a tasteless jab at Hill’s past. Critics argued that referencing a real-world incident—especially one involving legal and personal complications—in a promotional piece designed for entertainment crossed a line. The scene was widely viewed as insensitive, especially considering the nature of the incident and the fact that Hill was ultimately cleared of wrongdoing.

Concerns Over Intellectual Property

The video’s trouble didn’t stop there. Beyond the Hill reference, the animation style drew strong similarities to Minecraft, the globally iconic game owned by Microsoft. The use of Minecraft-inspired blocky graphics and scenery raised questions about potential copyright infringement. Given that Microsoft owns Mojang, the studio behind Minecraft, the Colts’ use of this art style without explicit permission posed another issue.

In response to the controversy and backlash, the Colts released an official statement acknowledging the concerns. They apologized both to Hill and to Microsoft, expressing regret for any offense caused and vowing to be more thoughtful in future content. The team swiftly removed the video from all its social media platforms and official website.

Reactions from Hill and His Camp

Despite the criticism, Hill responded to the video with surprising insight. He took to social media to share that he wasn’t offended by the content and found it amusing. He even suggested that the Colts should have kept the video online.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, echoed that sentiment in a separate statement. Rosenhaus noted that Hill didn’t take the depiction seriously and viewed it as a light-hearted moment, rather than an intentional slight. Still, the incident serves as a reminder of the delicate balance NFL teams must strike when producing digital content meant to entertain and engage fans. While teams increasingly look for creative and humorous ways to build excitement around things like schedule reveals, this controversy underscores the need for sensitivity, especially when content touches on real-life events involving players.

Ultimately, while Hill may have laughed off the situation, the Colts’ experience serves as a cautionary example for sports organizations that are using digital media for fan engagement.