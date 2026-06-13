Cowboys Get Blockbuster Trade Pitch on Dolphins’ Jordyn Brooks

The Miami Dolphins are in a rebuild, but in recent weeks, they have made contract extension decisions to keep certain players from the previous regime. De’Von Achane and Aaron Brewer were given lucrative contract extensions and are now veteran pillars for a rebuilding team.

However, does that mean every leftover player from the past regime will get extended? Jordyn Brooks is in the last year of his contract and can become a free agent next offseason. As a result, the new Dolphins regime must figure out whether he’s someone they want to pay and be part of their rebuild.

Nonetheless, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report doesn’t see that happening and instead sees a trade happening to the Dallas Cowboys. As part of his trade pitch, Davenport sees the Dolphins sending Jordyn Brooks and a 2028 Round 5 pick to the Cowboys while Miami receives a 2027 Round 2 pick and a 2028 Round 4 pick.

“It has been a dizzying offseason of player moves for the Miami Dolphins, who have cut or traded multiple big names,” Davenport wrote in a June 12 article. “… Enter the Dallas Cowboys. They have been wildly aggressive trying to bolster a defense that was the NFL’s worst last year.

“There are two new edge-rushers in veteran Rashan Gary and rookie Malachi Lawrence, two new starters at safety, and a new linebacker in Dee Winters. However, while Winters is a capable pro, he’s not the same caliber of player Brooks is. The Cowboys are perpetually all-in on a Super Bowl run—trading for Brooks would be a nice finish to the team’s defensive makeover.”

What Would Jordyn Brooks Bring to the Cowboys?

Last season with the Dolphins, Brooks played 985 total snaps on defense, leading to a 77.8 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he recorded 124 solo tackles, 16 total pressures, and four sacks while having eight missed tackles.

If Brooks hasn’t signed an extension by the time the 2026 NFL season begins, the speculation regarding his future in Miami will continue. Furthermore, if the Dolphins are below .500 when the trade deadline rolls around, Brooks could become a candidate for a contending team.

Mike Florio on the State of the Dolphins’ Rebuild

With all the changes this offseason, there will still be growing pains for Miami. In a May 30 video from “The Joe Rose Show,” NBC Sports NFL insider Mike Florio shared his thoughts on where the Dolphins stand in their rebuild.

“It’s going to take some time to build this back, but they have the right attitude,” Florio said. “They are completely aligned. There is no daylight between Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley. This is the kind of functionality that the Dolphins have lacked during Stephen Ross’ time as owner of the team. There is reason to be optimistic.

“That does not mean there is reason to be unrealistic about what the Dolphins will be this year, but they are in a better place because they are addressing the culture. They are bringing in the players that the general manager believes the coach wants. The coach wants the players. They are going to develop the players they think they need. It is the right attitude.”