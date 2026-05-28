Cowboys Get Clear Message on Troy Aikman’s Dolphins Situation

The Miami Dolphins‘ rebuild is in Year 1, and while general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan leads it, the organization is leaning on former Dallas Cowboys QB Troy Aikman as a consultant.

Miami is looking to use Aikman’s information to help the team make informed decisions and put them on the right path to become a contender in the AFC. Nonetheless, seeing the Cowboys legend work with the Dolphins is challenging for Michael Irvin to see.

During a May 26 appearance on the DLLS Cowboys podcast, Irvin didn’t hold back his thoughts on the Cowboys not having Aikman work for them as a consultant or in another position.

“It does pain me to see that,” Irvin said. “I mean, I think it’s criminal for any club not to try to glean as much as you can from a guy like Troy Aikman, whose job is to go and talk to teams and coaches and bring an understanding of what’s going on behind the scenes to the world.

“He understands each thing that’s going on in your organization. There is no better place of information than to get from a guy like Troy Aikman, and Tom Brady is smart enough to be doing that and have part ownership into a team. I think that’s a hell of an advantage for Tom Brady. So yeah, absolutely, that hurts me.”

Troy Aikman Wanted to Follow In John Elway’s Footsteps

Furthermore, Irvin noted that Aikman wanted to follow in the footsteps of John Elway, serving as an executive for the team he used to quarterback and bringing a Super Bowl back to them.

“It pains me to see that happening because I know Troy wanted to do that,” Irvin added. “Troy wanted a John Elway situation here in Dallas, and I know he wanted it and certainly he’s earned it, but it’s not going to happen.

“I rest my mind to that reality. I wish Jerry would at least have brought him in. He’s not certainly going to turn it over like they did in Denver. They turned it over to John. No, you ain’t getting it.”

Darren Waller on the Dolphins Rebuild

Amid the Dolphins’ rebuild with Aikman in the fold, during the May 14 edition of “All the Smoke,” Waller shared his thoughts on the Miami rebuild, noting that he believed that the team would have a fire sale.

“With the way they’re going, they’re kind of blowing everything up,” Waller said. “I thought for a second they were going to trade everybody. They got everybody, but they traded Waddle. I thought they were going to trade [De’Von] Achane for a minute, but I would definitely keep him. I’d build everything around him.”

It will be interesting to see how this rebuild plays out for Miami, as it looks like a challenging 2026 NFL season for a team with lots of young talent but not enough to compete right now.

If the Dolphins do turn into contenders and win a Super Bowl before the Cowboys do in this Sullivan era, there will be questions asked about why Dallas didn’t hire Aikman as a consultant.