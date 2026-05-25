Cowboys Urged to Pursue Dolphins All-Pro Talent in Potential Trade

After the Miami Dolphins traded Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos, it signaled to other NFL teams that Miami was open for business. Despite the Dolphins moving on from most of their high-priced veterans, the team still has a few assets remaining on the roster that other front offices may want to target.

Of course, other teams being interested does not mean the Dolphins have to move them, as evidenced by Miami opting against trading Pro Bowl running back De’Von Achane. Following De’Von Achane’s extension, attention now shifts to Dolphins All-Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who has one year remaining on his contract.

Miami Dolphins Player Named Trade Candidate for Cowboys

Prior to the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys reportedly had interest in trading for Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks. Ultimately, no deal was agreed at the time. However, with the season still a few months away and Brooks not yet agreeing to an extension with the team, trade talks could be revisited.

Although the Cowboys already traded with the San Francisco 49ers for linebacker Dee Winters, Cowboys on SI’s Randy Gurzi still believes Dallas could target Brooks.

Gurzi wrote:

“PFF’s Bradley Locker named 15 players who could be trade candidates, and that included Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks. Leading up to the draft, Brooks’ name was floated often, even being written about as a target here at Cowboys on SI. Locker believes there’s an even greater chance he could be moved now since Miami selected Jacob Rodriguez in the draft.

Brooks was a monster in 2025, recording a league-leading 183 tackles with 13 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Adding him on an expiring contract would be the perfect move since it ensures Dallas has a strong defense this year and creates competition among Brooks, Overshown, and Winters. That’s ideal since Winters and Overshown are also free agents in 2027.

The options would be plentiful for the Cowboys, who could retain the best of the bunch to hopefully pair with Barham assuming he’s ready to start in year two. They could also move on from all three if they decide to go with a younger option in the 2027 NFL draft.”

Jordyn Brooks Trade Status

As Gurzi mentioned, Pro Football Focus listed Brooks as a trade candidate heading into the season. Unlike with Achane, general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has not publicly ruled out a trade.

Regarding why Brooks is a trade candidate, Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker wrote:

“Brooks is currently mired in a contract dispute with the Dolphins, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see that end in him being traded.

Since arriving in Miami, Brooks has been a playmaker. His 77.6 overall PFF grade since 2024 is the 10th-best among linebackers to play 900 or more snaps, and his 4.3% missed tackle rate was the second-best at the position in 2025.

Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has made it clear that he doesn’t want to overcommit finances now when the team is retooling. With Miami already extending De’Von Achane as well as drafting Jacob Rodriguez in the second round, Brooks — a 2027 free agent — is definitely expendable considering he doesn’t fit the team’s timeline.”