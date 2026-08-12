Dolphins Predicted to Cut Ties With Former 49ers Defender After Training Camp

The Miami Dolphins’ roster features a large number of players who are eager to make the most out of their opportunity. A lot of these players have lacked playing time with their previous teams, and on a Dolphins team with plenty of starting jobs up for grabs, some might be able to carve out a role for themselves and prove they are worthy of a starting job.

What that means for Miami’s roster is a lot of unpredictability. Not only will the preseason and training camp determine which players earn starting jobs, but it will also be a key factor in who makes Miami’s 53-man roster.

Unfortunately for a former San Francisco 49ers pass rusher, a Dolphins analyst has recently projected Miami cutting ties with him.

Miami Dolphins Predicted to Cut Defensive End

Defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr., who the Miami Dolphins signed this offseason, was among those players who were excluded from Dolphins Wire’s Mike Masala’s 53-man roster projection.

At the time of his signing, the Miami Dolphins posted on their official website: “Beal Jr. has appeared in 25 career games in three seasons with San Francisco (2023-25), recording 24 tackles (eight solo), 1.0 sack and one tackle for loss, in addition to 12 special teams stops (eight solo). He also appeared in four postseason games with the 49ers in 2023 and 2025. Beal Jr. entered the NFL as a fifth-round selection (173rd overall) by San Francisco in the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Despite his experience, Beal Jr. received only $50,000 guaranteed in his one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Dolphins.

Regarding his decision to exclude Beal Jr. from the team’s regular season roster, Masala wrote:

“The 26-year-old former fifth-round pick joined Miami this offseason on a one-year deal after spending three years with the San Francisco 49ers and recording 36 tackles and one sack. Miami’s pass rush isn’t great, but Beal hasn’t stood out much himself either, meaning the Dolphins could opt for a younger option like Mason Reiger.”

Miami Dolphins Pass Rushers

Masala projected the Dolphins keeping seven defensive ends on the final roster. They were: Chop Robinson, Joshua Uche, David Ojabo, Clelin Ferrell, Cameron Goode, Trey Moore and Mason Reiger.

Reiger is likely the biggest surprise out of the room as he signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent this offseason.

Regarding Reiger, DolphinsTalk’s Julian Dieni previously wrote: “He has a powerful frame but lacks ideal pass-rush moves, likely contributing to his undrafted status. Miami has already taken 2 edge rushers, but with Trey Moore a hybrid player, Reiger has a shot at making the roster. The Dolphins were very interested in him prior to the draft, so it was no surprise he was one of the first announced UDFA signings across the entire league:”

Despite Masala’s projection, Beal Jr. was listed by the Dolphins as the team’s second-string defensive end in their first official depth chart. Beal Jr. was above Ojabo, Goode and Reiger, who he predicted would make the 53-man roster.

With a few weeks left in training camp, the battle for those final few roster spots should be something to keep an eye on for Dolphins fans.