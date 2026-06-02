Dolphins Cut Ties With Defender During Minicamp After Injury

On June 2, the Miami Dolphins addressed their wide receiver need as they signed former first-round pick Jalen Reagor. The veteran receiver will now compete for a spot on the 53-man roster alongside a crop of rookies and veterans on minimum contracts.

However, the move did not come without a cost for the Dolphins. As a result of adding Reagor to the roster, the team had to cut ties with a defensive back turned linebacker, who spent the previous two seasons with the team.

Miami Dolphins Release Safety Turned Linebacker

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported the Miami Dolphins released defensive back Jordan Colbert. Jackson posted on X: “The Fins released safety/LB Jordan Colbert (failed physical) as the corresponding move to make room for WR Jalen Reagor, who caught 7 passes for the Patriots in 2023 and 7 for the Chargers in 2024 but didn’t play a regular season game last year.”

Colbert signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent prior to the 2024 season. He did not make the 53-man roster, but spent the season on the team’s practice squad. In 2025, Colbert made the team’s active roster, but was waived prior to the season as the team signed veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas. Colbert returned to the practice squad before being elevated for five games. He suffered an injury during Miami’s overseas game against the Commanders last season and was placed on injured reserve.

Colbert’s 2025 season was an interesting one as he underwent a position change. Despite primarily practicing as a safety, Colbert was turned into a linebacker by Miami’s linebacker coach Joe Barry. At the time, Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly wrote:

“Colbert, who is 6-oot-2, 220 pounds, has been moved to inside linebacker, fortifying that unit’s depth, which was tested last week when Tyrel Dodson was sidelined by the concussion he suffered in Miami’s 27-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Colbert, who had been on Miami’s practice squad since training camp ended, was called up to the 53-man roster earlier this month with the goal he’d help on special teams. But according to linebacker coach Joe Barry the staff felt Colbert’s best change of becoming an NFL contributor was to move him up one unit, working with the inside linebackers instead of the safeties.”

Wide Receiver Addition

Despite Barry being one of the few coaches to return to the team in 2026, the team moved on from Colbert. Meanwhile, his roster spot will now go to Jalen Reagor. Regarding how he fits with the Miami Dolphins, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart wrote:

“Reagor, who one can assume got a contract at the veteran minimum salary to continue the Dolphins trend of the offseason, joins a wide receiver corps with a lot of options but very little in terms of proven commodities.

With Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle now gone, holdover Malik Washington has perhaps been the most impressive of the wide receivers so far this spring.

The new-look wide receiver corps also features veteran free agent additions Tutu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert, along with rookie draft picks Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr.

That’s not even mentioning former Carolina Panthers second-round pick Terrace Marshall Jr., 2024 seventh-round pick Tahj Washington or 2025 rookie free agent Theo Wease Jr.”