Dolphins Projected to Cut Ties With Former Packers Starter

The Miami Dolphins underwent a roster transformation this offseason. They cut ties with a majority of their high-priced veterans, as the team prioritized future cap space and getting younger.

However, that did not mean the Dolphins would not add players in free agency. Miami primarily used that period to add veterans on minimum contracts, hoping to fill out some of the needs on the roster before the 2026 NFL Draft.

Once the team made its draft selections, though some players’ spots on the roster have come into question. Now, one Dolphins analyst has predicted that Miami will part ways with a former Green Bay Packers starter after the team added two rookies at his position during the draft.

Miami Dolphins Predicted to Cut Veteran Tight End

FanSided’s Brian Miller released his 53-man roster prediction for Phin Phanatic, and among the players to miss out on a roster spot was former Green Bay Packers tight end Ben Sims.

Miller predicted the Dolphins tight end room would be composed of: Greg Dulcich, Will Kacmarek and Seydou Traore.

Regarding the tight ends, Miller wrote:

“The Dolphins are not deep at tight end, and the team will work to develop their rookies all season long. It may be the one position that doesn’t come with any surprises heading into final cuts.”

While Miller did not believe Sims being cut would be a surprise, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart did predict Sims would make the team, alongside Dulcich, Kacmarek and Traore. However, Poupart did leave the door open for Sims’ release as he said, “Dulcich and Kacmarek are the two locks here.”

Ben Sims’ Performance

Additionally, Miller discussed Sims’ underwhelming performance in the Dolphins offseason program. Miller wrote:

“Sims is supposed to give Greg Dulcich some competition, but so far, the veteran TE hasn’t impressed. At least not according to some in the media.

Sims has never been a big threat in the passing game. He is considered more of a blocking tight end. The Dolphins were hoping they could continue to develop him, and maybe they will, but the early returns aren’t promising.

To be fair, the Dolphins have not put pads on yet. Players who rely on physicality are at a disadvantage during OTAs and mini-camps, relying instead on techniques. Sims may shine brighter in training camp.

Miami is banking on Sims becoming a reliable number two tight end, but he has to do better than he did this offseason. If he can’t, Sullivan may have to look for an available free agent or trade for one. Miami drafted two tight ends in April’s draft, but the position isn’t an easy one to learn, so the door is open for Sims, who has the experience that they don’t.”

Sims spent the first two and a half seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers, before being waived during the 2025 season. He was then claimed off waivers by the Minnesota Vikings, where he played the remainder of the season. In total, Sims has appeared in 45 games during his NFL career.