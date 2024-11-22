Dolphins Named Potential Landing Spot for $108 Million QB

Quarterback Daniel Jones will finish the 2024 NFL season elsewhere. The New York Giants announced in a November 22 statement that they are granting Jones’ request to release him from their roster. After Jones clears waivers, which ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported he will, Jones will become a free agent.

Hours after his release, The Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer named the Miami Dolphins one of the six best potential landing spots for Jones.

“With Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history and how the offense could not function well with his most recent backups playing (Skylar Thompson, Tyler Huntley), the Dolphins should see a quick needed upgrade while they try to stay in the AFC wild-card picture too,” wrote Iyer. “Jones’ play can be elevated by their receivers and Mike McDaniel’s offense.”

The Giants released Jones just a year and a half after they signed him to a 4-year, $160 million contract. He will count as a $22.2 million dead cap hit for the 2025 season.

In 10 games this season, he posted a 63.3% completion percentage with 6.1 yards per pass. He also threw 8 touchdowns versus 7 interceptions.

Jones, who has made $108 million through six NFL seasons, led the Giants to a 2-8 record in those games.

Why the Dolphins Could Be Interested in Daniel Jones

Jones will likely first consider teams where he has a clearer path to becoming a starter. But for the reasons Iyer explained, it would make sense for the Dolphins to pursue Jones.

Tua Tagovailoa owns just a 3-3 record in six starts this season. But any team with a .500 mark approaching Thanksgiving is still in the thick of the playoff race. The problem for the Dolphins is they have gone 1-3 in games where Tagovailoa didn’t start this season.

Miami could sign Jones as insurance in case Tagovailoa suffers another injury. He’s been prone to do that. Tagovailoa has missed 12 games over the past four seasons.

While Jones has struggled this season, he would be an upgrade over Skylar Thompson and Tyler Huntley. In 2024, those two quarterbacks have combined for only 1 touchdown while averaging 5.7 yards per pass on 99 pass attempts.

Jones has averaged 6.5 yards per attempt in his career. He led the Giants to a 24-44-1 record over six seasons.

In 2019, Jones took New York to the playoffs with a 9-6-1 record.

NFL Pundits Connecting Dolphins to Jones

Iyer wasn’t the only pundit to immediately see Miami as a landing spot for Jones after he received his release from the Giants.

Newsweek’s Noah Camras argued “it would make sense for Miami” to land a “strong backup for the stretch run.” Camras also suggested Jones’ dual-threat capabilities would work well in Mike McDaniel’s offense.

Jones has averaged 5.5 yards per carry and scored 15 rushing touchdowns in his NFL career.

DraftKings’ Sean Barnard and Pro Football Network’s Dallas Robinson also identified Miami as a possible landing spot for Jones. Barnard had the Dolphins ranked as the No. 2 landing spot for Jones on his list.

Camras ranked the Dolphins at No. 3 on his list but called them his “favorite” landing spot for Jones.

In addition to the Dolphins, Iyer named the Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings as potential places where Jones could sign. Iyer didn’t rank them but seemed to suggest the Raiders and Colts were his favorites to sign Jones.

The other three pundits also named the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets as possible suitors for Jones.