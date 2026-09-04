Dolphins Tabbed to Add 30-Touchdown Quarterback Amid Malik Willis Uncertainty

This offseason, the Miami Dolphins made a sizable commitment to free agent quarterback Malik Willis. The team signed him to a three-year contract that included $45 million guaranteed.

Willis was the only major acquisition the Dolphins made in free agency as they primarily avoided large contracts. Despite the commitment Miami made to Willis, he is only 19th among quarterbacks in total guaranteed money. Willis is also outside the top 15 in average salary per season.

Despite Miami’s faith in Willis, there is also concern that he could fail to replicate the success he had with the Green Bay Packers. For as talented as Willis is, his sample size of success in the NFL is very small. And with the Dolphins roster lacking talent, Miami could be in a position to replace their new quarterback after the season. That is why one analyst is predicting the Dolphins will address the quarterback position in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Miami Dolphins Predicted to Add Quarterback

Fox Sports NFL writer Rob Rang projected the Miami Dolphins having the No. 2 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. With that selection, Rang predicted Miami would take Oregon quarterback Dante Moore.

Rang wrote: “I’m more bullish on Malik Willis as a starting quarterback in the NFL than the folks at DraftKings seem to be, but like the aforementioned Cardinals, it seems unlikely that Miami is going to jump in the standings given its own limitations as well as its schedule. I would love to match Willis with Ohio State’s phenomenal receiver Jeremiah Smith here, but the opportunity to land a blue-chip quarterback doesn’t come often, and Moore is certainly that. He is currently a more instinctive and accurate passer than Manning and looks like a lock at this point to be among the first two players selected next spring — even if it requires another team trading up to get him.”

Regarding Moore as a prospect, Sports Illustrated’s Justin Melo wrote: “Oregon’s Dante Moore was arguably the best quarterback in college football last season. His numbers, 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns with a 71.8% completion percentage, were undeniable. The former UCLA transfer is a natural thrower with loose, well-developed mechanics. Moore prefers to operate from the pocket, but has enough mobility and athleticism to escape pressure when necessary.

There are slight areas of improvement for Moore in 2026. Locking into his primary target (see D’Angelo Ponds’ pick-six in the College Football Playoff Semifinal) as opposed to calmly going through his progressions was an occasional issue. Perhaps that’s nitpicky. Moore has everything at his disposal to enjoy a fantastic 2026 season, and should be firmly in the mix for No. 1 overall.”

Malik Willis Uncertainty

Despite Willis being a four-year NFL veteran, he is still a question mark due to his limited playing time. He has started only six games in his NFL career, and he struggled during his first three starts with the Tennessee Titans. Following those struggles, Willis was traded to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a late-round pick. As Green Bay’s backup, Willis thrived, although it was harder for defenses to prepare to face him without a lot of game film to study.

Willis’ 2026 season with the Dolphins will likely be judged similarly to that of a rookie. While he is expected to lead Miami this season, he will also face the struggles of being the starting quarterback for a full season for the first time in his career.

The question at the end of the season the Dolphins will have to answer is whether Willis showed enough that he warrants Miami building around him, or if the idea of a player like Moore is too good to pass up.