Ex-Dolphins TE Darren Waller Doesn’t Hold Back About NFL Future

Last season, Darren Waller surprised many people when he came out of retirement to sign with the Miami Dolphins. The veteran tight end played 171 snaps, where he was targeted 34 times, leading to 24 receptions, 283 receiving yards, and six touchdown receptions.

Waller showed that, despite taking a season off, he can still contribute at a high level. The 33-year-old might not be what he was during his peak with the Las Vegas Raiders, but Waller showed that he can be an asset to a team.

Moreover, the veteran pass catcher was asked whether he intends to continue his NFL career or hang up his cleats for good this time.

“I’ve been training since the day after the Super Bowl, five days a week, nonstop, for 12 weeks now,” Waller said during a May 14 appearance on “Yahoo Sports Daily.“ “So, I’ve been approaching it like I’m playing. I ain’t training like this for nothing, I’ll tell you that.”

Darren Waller Gets Blunt on What He Wants in Next Team

The Dolphins are rebuilding and likely want to see what they have in their new pass catchers that the front office drafted for QB Malik Willis. As a result, returning to Miami doesn’t seem like a good fit, so Waller will need to look at other options, and at his age, he’s probably looking for a contending team.

Waller noted what he’s looking for in his next destination after spending last season in South Florida.

“It’s obviously like you’d want to go somewhere where you can try to win that ring,“ Waller added. “I mean, that’d be ideal, but at the same time, you know, I’m about to be 34 and have had some durability issues. It’s a game of mitigating risk. They want to go young and cheap. I understand that.

“I also would want to go somewhere where I’m most needed. Like, where do they see me as somebody who can be impactful as a leader, impactful in my role on the field as well? But yeah, where could I give the most with the time that I have left in the game?

“Sure, of course, I’d love to go to a great team that’s contending and all that, but if the universe decides to send me somewhere that is where I’m most needed and can impact more guys, locker rooms, coaches and staff, I’m open to wherever that ends up being.”

Darren Waller Happy for Former Dolphins Teammate

Although his time with the Dolphins appears to be over, Waller is happy for his former teammate, De’Von Achane, who reportedly signed a four-year contract extension worth $64 million. During his interview with Yahoo Sports, Waller expressed his happiness at seeing Achane sign his mega contract extension.

“I’m super excited for that dude,“ Waller said. “Man, he’s an alien. He’s so talented. He was doing everything last year with a calm, poised approach, and nothing really got to him. Just off the freakish talent he has, that man deserves every penny. I know his agent as well. Really cool for him. He deserves every penny, probably even more.”