Ex-Dolphins Pro Bowl Player Signs With Playoff Team During Training Camp

After a disappointing 2024 season that saw the Miami Dolphins miss out on the postseason for the first time since 2021, the team decided to pursue veterans in order to try and return to the playoffs.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, that strategy was not enough to return to the postseason. Miami’s 2025 season marked their worst since 2019 as they went 7-10. After the season, Miami dropped that strategy as they fired general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel.

In their place, the Dolphins hired former members of the Green Bay Packers organization Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley. Under Sullivan and Hafley, Miami decided to undergo a youth movement, focusing on developing their draft picks and building a roster capable of long-term success. That led Miami to move on and opt not to re-sign most of its veterans.

Now, one of those veterans who was a part of the team in 2025, has signed with an NFC team that did make the playoffs last season.

Former Miami Dolphins Tight End Signs With Panthers

NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted on X: “BREAKING: The #Panthers are signing former #Dolphins TE Darren Waller, per multiple sources.”

Waller arrived in Miami after the team traded away Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers, following Smith’s trade request after he did not get a contract extension despite his Pro Bowl season in 2024.

Once Smith was traded, the Miami Dolphins traded for Waller’s rights from the New York Giants, and the Pro Bowl tight end came out of retirement for the 2025 season.

Despite struggling with injuries, Waller proved himself to still be an effective pass-catcher and mismatch last season.

In 2025, Waller tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns despite battling injuries for most of the season. He had six receiving touchdowns in only nine games played in the 2025 season.

After the season, Waller was listed as the 88th-best free agent in the NFL by The Athletic’s Daniel Popper. Regarding Waller, Popper wrote:

“Waller came out of retirement and played nine games for the Dolphins last season after being traded there from the Giants. He does not have quite the same long speed as he used to, but he is still an effective pass catcher. He remains a ball winner in contested-catch situations. Waller ranked seventh in yards per route last season among tight ends with at least 100 routes.”

Waller’s Departure From Miami

After the season, Waller expressed uncertainty about continuing to play; however, Miami general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan revealed that the tight end was planning on playing in 2026. Despite this, Sullivan said of re-signing Waller, “Probably doesn’t make a ton of sense of Miami at the moment.”

Under previous head coach Mike McDaniel, the team wanted to retain Waller, as McDaniel specifically told the former Pro Bowl tight end. However, owner Stephen Ross then interrupted that meeting to dismiss McDaniel as the team’s head coach.

The former Dolphins tight end will now join the Carolina Panthers, who nearly upset the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the 2025 playoffs.