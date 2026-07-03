Dolphins Listed as Possibility for Five-Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

Heading into the 2026 season, the Miami Dolphins are not expected to be contenders. While the team will most certainly want to be competitive, the front office’s primary objective this offseason was not to build a winning team in 2026, but rather to get cheaper and younger, prioritizing future success.

As a result, the Dolphins did not sign free agents to large contracts, aside from quarterback Malik Willis. The rest of the team’s additions were veterans who signed one-year contracts worth the veteran minimum.

While typically those contracts are primarily given out to aging players hoping to land with a contender, the Dolphins focused on younger veterans with previous draft pedigree that had not really panned out with former teams. However, the team has recently been linked to a five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver in free agency.

Miami Dolphins Linked to DeAndre Hopkins

CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo recently revealed potential landing spots for some of the veteran wide receivers in the open market. For five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, DeArdo listed the Buffalo Bills, as Hopkins had previously stated his desire to join a contender.

However, DeArdo mentioned Miami as a possibility if contending teams opt against signing the receiver. DeArdo wrote:

“Hopkins, who racked up more than 1,000 receiving yards as recently as 2023, could also potentially be a good fit with the Bengals, where he could complement Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, or in Denver, where he could play alongside Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton. If none of those teams come calling, Hopkins may have to consider signing with a team that isn’t considered a contender (i.e., the Dolphins or Raiders) if he wants to play in 2026.”

While Hopkins has spent the past couple of seasons on contending teams, being on a rebuilding team would be nothing new for Hopkins. After three seasons with the Cardinals, Hopkins signed with the Tennessee Titans in 2023, who were fresh off a 7-10 season. He was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs the following year, and spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Hopkins’ Career & Potential Dolphins Fit

Despite playing for three teams over the past three seasons, Hopkins is still the NFL’s leader in receiving yards among active players. He is only two years removed from a 1,000-yard season. Even with Hopkins totaling only 350 receiving yards last season, he may not be completely finished producing.

Pro Football Focus’ Mason Cameron wrote earlier this year of Hopkins: “Although the former All-Pro receiver hasn’t seen a full-time role in some time, Hopkins continues to excel as a technician and veteran presence inside the locker room. Entering his age-34 season, Hopkins can still separate at a high level, as his 63.2% separation rate ranks top five among all pass-catchers this season.”

Despite his 350 receiving yards being an underwhelming number for Hopkins, that number would have led all receivers on Miami’s current roster. Among Miami’s receivers, only Malik Washington surpassed 300 receiving yards, and he primarily plays in the slot, while Hopkins has spent most of his career as an outside receiver.

With rookie Chris Bell still rehabbing an ACL tear, Hopkins could provide a veteran option for Miami early in the season. If the veteran proves that he has something left in the tank, Miami could then keep him, or trade him to a contender for draft capital.