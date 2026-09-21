Dolphins’ De’Von Achane Makes Statement on His Touches vs. 49ers

The Miami Dolphins are trying to get the ball to running back De’Von Achane more often. Considering Achane is the team’s best offensive weapon, that makes a lot of sense.

In Week 2, Achane led the team with 23 touches, which was three times as many as anybody else on the Miami offense.

Achane addressed his role for the Dolphins to reporters after facing the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

“I’m always excited with the ball in my hands because I feel like I can make plays,” said Achane. “I mean, whatever [Bobby Slowik] calls and however the game is going, I’m also a team player too.

“The game went that way, and I was okay with it.”

With his 23 touches, Achane finished first for the Dolphins with 93 yards from scrimmage. The running back accounted for almost one-third of the team’s offensive yardage in the 35-13 loss.

Dolphins’ De’Von Achane Posted Big Volume Day vs. 49ers

Getty Miami Dolphins running back De’Veon Achane addressed a question about the number of touches he received in Week 2 versus the San Francisco 49ers.

It wasn’t the most efficient day for the Dolphins star running back. He averaged 3.7 yards per rush and 6.3 yards per reception.

But nobody was particularly efficient for Miami against the tough 49ers defense. At least that was the case until wide receiver Ryan Miller hauled in a 77-yard touchdown in the final few minutes of the fourth quarter.

That was Miller’s only catch and target of the afternoon, giving him a very efficient day in a small sample. Before that catch, Achane accounted for 45% of the team’s offensive yards.

The Dolphins offense is largely void of other talent. That means two things. One, Achane should get the ball a lot. Secondly, opposing defenses are going to sell-out to stop him.

For Achane to be effective, he will need a high volume of touches each game. His efficiency will likely be low, but that’s not really his fault.

Last season, Achane led the NFL with 5.7 yards per rush. Through the first two weeks of the 2026 campaign, he has posted 3.5 yards per carry. Achne also has seven receptions for 49 yards after two games this campaign.

Jeff Hafley Still Searching for First Win

Getty Head coach Jeff Hafley and the Miami Dolphins dropped to 0-2 after a loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The Dolphins are a significant rebuilding project in 2026. So, there’s going to be some growing pains early in the Jeff Hafley era.

Still, the sooner the Dolphins can get their first-year head coach his first win, the better. It could just relieve some pressure in the organization, particularly on Hafley himself.

Unfortunately for Miami, though, the schedule remains pretty tough in the immediate future. The Dolphins will host their home opener next Sunday while facing the 2-0 Kansas City Chiefs. Miami will then visit the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 and host the Cincinnati Bengals during Week 5.

The Vikings and Bengals are also 2-0 to begin the 2026 season.

After a bye week in Week 6, the Dolphins will then have back-to-back AFC East showdowns with the New York Jets and New England Patriots.