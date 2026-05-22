Dolphins Announce ‘Great’ News After De’Von Achane’s Contract Extension

Following the Miami Dolphins’ dramatic roster makeover,which included drafting 13 rookies, Miami took care of one of their top playmakers as they signed Pro Bowl running back De’Von Achane to a four-year extension.

While the Dolphins and Achane agreed on the extension on May 13, the announcement became official on May 20. Now, with the announcement becoming official, new details have surfaced on Achane’s contract with one analyst calling it “great work” by the Dolphins.

De’Von Achane’s Contract With the Miami Dolphins

Regarding the Dolphins’ work on the deal, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart said, “The details of running back De’Von Achane’s contract extension have surfaced late in the week, and the Miami Dolphins deserve some kudos all the way around.

Not only did the Dolphins take care of their team MVP, they found a way to do it around a tight salary-cap situation for 2026 and also didn’t hamstring themselves down the line.”

Poupart later added:

“The extension’s $27.4 million in guarantees included only a modest $4.2 million in signing bonus. Of that total guarantee, $10 million is guaranteed against injury, with $3 million of Achane’s 2028 base salary locking in in March of 2027 and the other $7 million locking in the following March.

The signing bonus will be spread out over the next five years, which added only $840,000 per year to his cap number. This was significant this year because it enabled the Dolphins to get the deal now without additional moves despite having only about $1.5 million of cap space.”

Regarding why it’s beneficial to the Dolphins, Poupart wrote:

“With the extension, Achane’s cap number settled in at $3.1 million for 2026, which will put him outside the top 30 running backs in the NFL. That’s pretty impressive work considering Achane belongs in the conversation when discussing the top five players at this position.

Achane’s cap number naturally will jump in 2027, but even then his $13.7 million currently ranks as only the seventh-highest among running backs. Again, that’s good work by the Dolphins.”

Potential Dolphins Extensions

Achane’s contract, appearing team-friendly, opens the door for more deals to be made by general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan. Achane’s four-year extension marked the first in-house player Sullivan has signed to a multi-year deal since taking over the Dolphins job.

Aaron Brewer and Jordyn Brooks could be next, after Sullivan previously described them as pillars of the team alongside Achane, and both are set to be free agents after the 2026 season. However, a recent trade proposal has Brooks leaving Miami prior to the season and netting a 2027 second-round pick from the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport proposed a trade in which the Dolphins send Brooks to Cincinnati in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fourth-round pick. Davenport wrote:

“After the Miami Dolphins drafted Texas Tech’s Jacob Rodriguez in the second round of the 2026 draft, there was some chatter that contract-year linebacker Jordyn Brooks could be a trade candidate.

While addressing the media, new Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said he considers Brooks to be an important part of the team’s plans moving forward.

“He’s a very good player,” he said. “He’s made of the right kind of stuff. And we’d like him to be a pillar on the defensive side of the ball for us as we build this out.”

However, with the Dolphins in the opening stages of a ground-up rebuild, Brooks told reporters that he doesn’t know if 2026 is the end of the road for him in Miami.”

Acquiring a second-round pick in what appears to be a promising draft class may be too good a deal to pass up for the Dolphins.