Dolphins Show Interest in Starting Running Back Amid De’Von Achane Injury

The Miami Dolphins made a significant commitment to running back De’Von Achane this offseason. Despite apparently tearing down the roster, general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan identified some of the players he wanted to build around, which led to Miami extending Achane through the 2030 season.

Unfortunately, despite having his contract situation resolved, Achane has been unable to participate in team activities during OTAs, as he continues with a shoulder injury that dates back to last season.

Perhaps as a result, the Dolphins have shown interest in a free agent running back.

Miami Dolphins Show Interest in Former Raiders Running Back

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler posted on X: “Free agent running back Zamir White recently worked out for the Miami Dolphins, per source. White, a fourth-round pick of the Raiders who played the last four seasons there, is expected to work out for other teams in coming weeks.”

Throughout his NFL career, White has started nine NFL games while appearing in 45. His most productive season came in 2023, where he was the team’s backup running back behind Josh Jacobs. White started four games when Jacobs was out with an injury, and totaled over 450 rushing yards on the season.

Last season, White totaled only 12 rushing attempts last season as he fell down the Raiders depth chart behind Ashton Jeanty and former Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert.

Coming into the NFL, NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein compared White to Marion Barber and deemed him to be a third-round talent. Regarding White, Zierlein wrote:

“White is a naturally powerful runner with a lower half that is hard to knock off-balance no matter how clean the shot. He’s not very dynamic as a runner but is a two-way creator with lateral jump-cuts to avoid tackles and the power to run through them. He’s a wide-base runner who should excel in gap and inside zone schemes but his running style might not lend itself to a long career. He has two ACL tears in his background and is unlikely to play on passing downs, but he’s a formidable “thunder” back waiting to be paired with a “lightning” cohort and will give running games a chance to test the resolve of defenses for four full quarters.”

Dolphins Running Backs

Miami Herald writer Omar Kelly had previously stated that the Miami Dolphins lacked depth at the running back position as he wrote during his OTA observations:

“With De’Von Achane nursing an undisclosed injury and ideally being shelved until the regular season, the Dolphins must find four tailbacks who can handle the workload for training camp and the preseason. Miami clearly needs more than Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II, which explains why Carlos Washington Jr., who spent two seasons on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad, was added this week.”

With Achane, the Dolphins already have a proven pass-catcher out of the backfield, and perhaps White could be a fit for running downs. Additionally, White could provide the Dolphins with depth as Achane continues to nurse his shoulder injury.

Regarding Achane’s injury, head coach Jeff Hafley said, “He got his shoulder cleaned up and is rehabbing and is doing well. He’ll do some drills and run around.”