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De’Von Achane Injury Update Isn’t Good News For Dolphins

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De'Von Achane walks off the field for the Dolphins.
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MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 28: De'Von Achane #28 of the Miami Dolphins walks off the field after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-17 at Hard Rock Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

If there’s one player these Miami Dolphins can’t afford to lose, it’s De’Von Achane.

But on Sunday, early in Week 3 action, Achane left the game against the Kansas City Chiefs with an injury.

The Dolphins were already trailing 7-0 on a quick Kenneth Walker touchdown for the Chiefs.

And then it got worse when Achane left the game.

De’Von Achane Injury Update

Achane caught a pass and was then slow to get up.

He took a slow walk off the field with two trainers.

The initial view seemed like his plant leg didn’t land comfortably.

Achane then went to the locker room to be looked at further.

The official ruling is that Achane has a knee injury and is questionable to return.

Dolphins RB Depth Chart

The Dolphins entered the season hoping that Jaylen Wright would be the backup to Achane, but he’s been dealing with some injury troubles.

Wright, with a foot injury, was initially doubtful and then was ruled out for Week 3.

That leaves just one back behind Achane: Ollie Gordon.

Gordon could start to see a ton of action while the Dolphins figure out what’s going on with Achane.

The Dolphins actually tied the game up on a Gordon rushing touchdown, too, a good sign.

De’Von Achane Conundrum

Here’s the other piece that’s tricky: What do the Dolphins gain by rushing Achane back?

They’re heavy underdogs on Sunday against the Chiefs, and they’re already 0-2, and this season has to be viewed as a rebuild.

They gave him a four-year contract extension, so he’s a big part of their future. The last thing they need is for him to get hurt worse by coming back into the football game.

Sure, teams don’t like to give up on their seasons too early, but this Dolphins team is paying more money to players not on their roster this season than to players who they have.

That’s the situation that Achane would be re-entering. Surely, he’ll play plenty more this season. But on Sunday, will the Dolphins risk it?

We’ll just have to wait and see, but it’s not a great situation for Miami.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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De’Von Achane Injury Update Isn’t Good News For Dolphins

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