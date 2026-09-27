Dolphins Announce Brutal De’Von Achane Injury Update

Early in the first quarter, the Miami Dolphins lost their lone Pro Bowl player on offense as De’Von Achane suffered an injury during his third carry of the game.

Achane got up gingerly and walked off under his own power. The Dolphins then announced he was questionable to return.

However, Miami has now downgraded Achane’s status and ruled him out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury.

The Miami Dolphins posted on X: “Injury Update | De’Von Achane has been downgraded to out.”

Injury Update | De’Von Achane has been downgraded to out. https://t.co/nFByG3xCRl— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 27, 2026

Prior to leaving the game, Achane totaled 17 rushing yards on three carries. He was also targeted once, but dropped the football. Achane’s injury appeared to be non-contact as he was favoring his leg as he fell to the ground on his final carry of the game.

Ollie Gordon replaced Achane as backup running back Jaylen Wright was inactive with a foot injury.

Unfortunately, Gordon then suffered an injury himself and left the game.

Wide receiver Malik Washington was also used out of the backfield due to Miami’s injuries.

De’Von Achane’s Role on the Miami Dolphins

Losing Achane would be a massive blow to an already struggling Miami Dolphins offense. As evidenced by his Pro Bowl selection in 2025, Achane was Miami’s best offensive player last season.

In 2025, Achane had the third-best season by a Dolphins running back in franchise history as he totaled 1,350 rushing yards and led the NFL with 5.7 yards per carry.

He has been unable to have that same impact throughout this Dolphins season. In three games, Achane has totaled only 127 rushing yards. Achane has not surpassed 100 scrimmage yards in any game this season.

Potential Achane Replacement

Fortunately for Miami, it appears Ollie Gordon did not suffer a serious injury as the team announced he was questionable to return with cramping issues.

Last season, Gordon primarily served as Miami’s short-yardage running back after he was drafted in the sixth-round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Gordon was previously named the best running back in college football during the 2023 season.

Miami will now hope for a similar impact out of Gordon if Achane misses considerable time.