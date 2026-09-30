Dolphins Advised to Acquire Versatile RB After De’Von Achane Injury

The Miami Dolphins lost running back De’Von Achane to a season-ending torn ACL. Without the star 24-year-old, the Dolphins really have a depleted cupboard of offensive weapons.

Therefore, even while sitting at 0-3 following a Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Dolphins potential suitors for running back Kenneth Gainwell.

Unless undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels can unleash some magic over the next few weeks, the Bucs will have a difficult time climbing out of this hole. They should strongly consider trading away running back Kenneth Gainwell, who signed a two-year, $14 million deal in the offseason,” wrote Knox.

Gainwell can be a very productive back, as evidenced by the 1,023 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns he compiled with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. However, he hasn’t been utilized in Zac Robinson’s offense. He’s played just 42 percent of the offensive snaps and logged a mere 16 touches so far.”

In three games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, Gainwell has just 21 rushing yards. He’s averaging 2.1 yards per carry.

Gainwell has also registered six receptions for 22 yards. He has returned 10 kickoffs for an average of 26 yards per return as well.

Could Dolphins Acquire RB Kenneth Gainwell?

Getty Bleacher Report named the Miami Dolphins a potential suitor for running back Kenny Gainwell.

On paper, Gainwell would offer the Dolphins a pretty strong replacement for Achane.

Gainwell has spent most of his career in a time share backfield. That was the case for him last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers as well, but the running back received a career-high 517 offensive snaps.

With that playing time, Gainwell posted career-highs of 114 rushing attempts and 73 receptions. He ran for 537 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Gainwell also had 486 receiving yards and three receiving scores on his 73 grabs.

That production is better than what Dolphins running backs Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II are likely to provide Miami the rest of the season without Achane. Miami could bring in Gainwell to start the rest of the season. He also doesn’t have to be a rental, as he’s signed through the 2027 campaign.

Next fall, Gainwell could remain Miami’s starter until Achane is ready to return from his ACL injury. When that occurs, Gainwell might become more of a pass-catcher in the Dolphins offense. Gainwell could also contribute as a returner.

In six NFL seasons, the running back has averaged 23.9 yards per kickoff return.

Dolphins Will Miss RB De’Von Achane for Rest of 2026

Getty Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox argued the Miami Dolphins should acquire a running back to replace injured De’Von Achane.

Achane was Miami’s only quality offensive weapon on the roster entering this season. Without him for the final 14 games, it could be a very long rest of the campaign for quarterback Malik Willis.

The Dolphins might need to trade for Gainwell just to give the still relatively inexperienced starting quarterback some help. But Miami will probably pause to acquire Gainwell in the scenario Knox described.

With running backs like Breece Hall, Travis Etienne Jr., Jordan Mason, Isiah Pacheco, and De’Von Achane currently injured—Achane is out for the season with a torn ACL—Tampa might have an opportunity to sell relatively high here,” wrote Knox.

First, it’s hard to foresee the Buccaneers being able to sell-high on Gainwell. He clearly doesn’t have much of a role in the Tampa Bay offense and isn’t playing as he did last season.

But, if the Buccaneers do have multiple suitors for Gainwell, the Dolphins likely won’t pursue the veteran running back. Miami has purposefully flooded its roster with young, inexpensive players. As a result, the Dolphins aren’t expected to compete this season or perhaps even next year. They appear to already be looking ahead to 2028 and beyond.

With that the case, the Dolphins shouldn’t give up much, if any, draft capital for players at the 2026 NFL trade deadline. The very last thing they will want to do is engage in a bidding war for a 27-year-old running back.

The fact Gainwell is under contract for 2027 makes him a more appealing trade target. But the Dolphins may try to buy low on him or another running back on the trade market, not outbid multiple other teams for Gainwell.

Knox identified Gainwell’s trade value as a 2027 sixth-round pick.