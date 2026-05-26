De’Von Achane Doesn’t Hold Back on Dolphins Contract Extension

The Miami Dolphins decided that De’Von Achane will be part of their rebuild. On May 13, ESPN reported, citing a source, that Achane and the team agreed on a four-year contract extension worth $64 million.

Furthermore, the report mentions that the agreement includes $32 million guaranteed for Achane. The $16 million average annual value also makes Achane the third-highest-paid running back in the NFL, and the bonuses could push the total value to $68 million.

Not only are the Dolphins keeping Achane long-term, but they are also counting on him to be a new leader on a rebuilding team. Last season, the Dolphins star recorded an overall PFF grade of 89.2.

Achane carried the ball 238 times for 1,350 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per attempt on the ground and registering 49 missed tackles as a runner. In the passing game, he caught 67 passes on 85 targets for 488 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

On the May 25 edition of “The Set,” Achane spoke with former Dolphins offensive lineman Terron Armstead about the contract negotiations with the team which made him feel one type of way.

“For me, with it being my first time, I was kind of nervous at some point because, at the same time, you have to know everything,” Achane told Armstead. “When I first got here, none of these people were here, so I didn’t know what to expect. I had just come off a Pro Bowl year, but I hadn’t done it with the people who were here, so I really didn’t know what to expect.”

De’Von Achane Wasn’t Worried About a Trade This Offseason

Moreover, Achane mentioned that his name was in the rumor mill this offseason. However, the running back believed he’d remain in Miami because the new regime was dismissing any rumors about their star player.

“I mean, I wasn’t worried about that,” Achane added. “We all went and talked to both of them one-on-one when they first got here. They kind of laid out all the little stuff, like, ‘We’re not trading you.’ That was set from the get-go.”

Ex-Dolphins TE Darren Waller Is Happy for De’Von Achane

With Miami locking up its running back through the 2030 season, former Dolphins tight end Darren Waller shared his thoughts on the news during a May 14 appearance on “Yahoo Sports Daily.”

“I’m super excited for that dude,” Waller said. “Man, he’s an alien. He’s so talented. He was doing everything last year with a calm, poised approach, and nothing really got to him. Just off the freakish talent he has, that man deserves every penny. I know his agent as well. Really cool for him. He deserves every penny, probably even more.”

It will be interesting to see if Achane can replicate his production in Year 1 of this rebuild. The Dolphins offense will lean heavily on him as the passing game needs time to gel with new QB Malik Willis, having young pass-catchers.

Regardless of the team record, Achane will have plenty of opportunities to continue establishing himself as one of the best running backs in the league.