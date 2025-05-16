Dolphins’ De’Von Achane Makes Bold Prediction for 2025 Season

Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane met with the South Florida media this week. Furthermore, the 23-year-old predicted he would have a big season in 2025.

“This year probably – every year I want to get better – so as far my numbers-wise, as far as in the rush game, I always want to try to hit 1,000 yards and then 500 yards (receiving),” Achane said. “I feel like I can do that as far as how much I’m being used and like the pass game that I was last year because I had a lot of receptions, and me watching film I felt like I left a lot of plays or I felt like I could have did more. Going back and watching the year and the cut ups, I feel like I left a lot of yards on the table.”

He ultimately said he wants 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards, per David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

De’Von Achane Is Ready to Put Up Major Numbers for Dolphins

Achane had a successful season last year for the Miami Dolphins. His statistics were better than those of his rookie campaign in 2023, despite his yards per carry dipping.

The former Texas A&M speedster rushed for 907 yards on 203 carries and scored six touchdowns. He was also dangerous as a receiver out of the backfield, totaling 78 catches for 592 yards and six touchdowns.

The biggest difference for Achane between his rookie year and last season was averaging only 4.5 yards per carry. During his initial season, he averaged 7.8 yards per carry.

“Basically like you said, staying healthy was the main goal and so basically just staying in the training room, just coming in on the off days, even if I’m not hurt, just being in there because like you said, 17 (games) – that’s a long time,” Achane added. “I learned that from my rookie year so like you said, in the second year I wanted to make sure that I was 100 percent available for every game and that’s the same thing going in this year.”

De’Von Achane Wants to Be Lead RB for Dolphins

Achane will be the lead dog this season after splitting time with Raheem Mostert. However, he was cut in the offseason and is now with the Las Vegas Raiders. Achane played 62 percent of offensive snaps last season, and coaches expect that number to rise significantly in 2025.

“We don’t have Raheem (Mostert) no more, so it’s kind of me and Alec [Ingold] now and just me being – it’s a few new guys – I’m going to tell them the same thing everybody told me when I came in, trying to help them out,” Achane said. “And I feel like just me being more vocal this year because I feel like I wasn’t a big talkative person last year, but I feel like as the years keep going, you grow everybody and you get more comfortable.”

He knows the Miami Dolphins have an uphill climb to get back to the playoffs. He aims to prove that last season was a mere aberration, not the new standard. Dolphins fans did not react well to not making the playoffs.

Achane said the feel and the chemistry of this year’s team is different.

“I just feel like we all hear it as a team. I feel like we go out there and practice every day, and we are going to show when the season comes everybody who was saying those little remarks, just make sure they keep the same energy,” Achane said. “I feel like as a team we’re building that energy and we’re here every day. We’re not missing days. You can see this year’s team is way different from last year’s team.”