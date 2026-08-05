Dolphins’ De’Von Achane to Cede Carries to Ollie Gordon II, Jaylen Wright

Star running back De’Von Achane will be the face of the Miami Dolphins‘ offense this season, but the team plans to monitor his workload by utilizing multiple options in the backfield.

Miami will incorporate both Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright into its offensive game plan, according to an ESPN report outlining key takeaways from this week’s NFL training camps. Gordon and Wright both earned 70 carries last season. Achane easily led the team with 238 totes, a career-high mark.

The report, which includes contributions from reporters Jeremy Fowler, Dan Graziano, and Ben Solak, notes that Achane is a “clear three-down back,” but stresses Miami’s desire to lean on multiple rushers to navigate a 17-game season. Achane missed the final game of 2025 with a shoulder injury. The issue required offseason surgery.

Miami Dolphins Training Camp Update: Ollie Gordon II, Jaylen Wright to be Involved Alongside De’Von Achane

Achane has been one of the most explosive players in the league since making his professional debut in 2023. Last season was no different, as the running back averaged 5.7 yards per carry and scored 12 touchdowns. At 5′ 9″ and 191 pounds, Achane is on the smaller side for a workhorse running back, but he’s been remarkably durable during the past two years. The absence in the final matchup of 2025-26 was Achane’s first missed game since his rookie campaign.

Miami’s underwhelming offense leaned heavily on Achane last year. He handled 55% of the team’s rushing attempts. The running back also paced the team with 67 receptions. It was the second consecutive year that Achane reached 85 targets. He was a constant target underneath for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The role could change this year with Malik Willis under center, though the Dolphins will likely look to continue to get the ball in Achane’s hands, either on the ground or through the air.

Gordon was primarily used as a short-yardage option in his first year in the NFL. He punched in three touchdowns, but struggled mightily with efficiency. Gordon averaged just 2.8 yards per carry and had a single run of 20+ yards. At 6′ 2″ and 225 pounds, he has the size of a punishing back in the red zone, so the Dolphins could utilize him when they near paydirt.

Wright missed the first half of the season with a knee injury. He posted pedestrian numbers after returning to the team in Week 7. Wright finished the year with 288 rushing yards in 10 appearances. He did notch his first two career touchdowns after getting shut out as a rookie in 2024. Wright’s size and play style are more akin to Achane, which may give him a leg up on the No. 1 job if the starter were to go down. Gordon currently has the edge on the No. 2 running back job, the ESPN piece noted.

Dolphins to Lean on Ground Attack

Miami changed its offensive approach in the final season under head coach Mike McDaniel. After ranking seventh in pass attempts per game in 2024, the team had the third-fewest attempts last season. The Dolphins ranked 24th in passing rate.

The team has beefed up its offensive line this offseason, adding tackle Kadyn Proctor with the No. 12 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and signing veterans Jamaree Salyer and Charlie Heck. Austin Jackson is healthy after being limited to six games last year. The offense is expected to be run-heavy with Willis at the helm and defensive-minded Jeff Hafley leading the team.